From pharmacy to medical marijuana dispensary: The Valley opens

"We are still in the early phases of this program. We have been seeing on average 30-40 patients a day.”

The business is heavily regulated.

All visitors must sign in and all purchases require a valid Missouri ID and a Missouri medical card.

“Only qualified persons are allowed in the building,” Alex said. “If they are under the age of 21, they have to have a legal parent or guardian. We do have patients under 21 that we have seen with a parent or guardian.”

Dan stated that the building is highly secured with security cameras everywhere.

Alex is concerned about removing any stigma from his business and what it represents.

“We would like to be more proactive with letting the community know how professional this industry and our facility is. It’s one of the fastest growing industries in the United States right now. There’s the stigma attached to it that it’s some kind of illegal, underground, gateway drug.”

Dan added, “Another point is, it’s medical only, it’s not recreational. We got it in because it was medical.