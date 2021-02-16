From pharmacy to medical marijuana dispensary: The Valley opens

As part of an emerging industry in Missouri, the first medical marijuana dispensary in Farmington has opened and is serving customers in and around the Parkland.
Formerly Medicap Pharmacy, the Freund family has opened The Valley to serve local medical needs for those in pain or other medical issues that cannot be addressed by other medications.
Dan Freund had the Medicap Pharmacy in the same location for 24 years and is still a registered pharmacist.
He and his son Alex talked about the new business and what is involved in operating a medical marijuana dispensary.
“We applied for a dispensary license after the November 2018 election,” Dan said. “We were successful in obtaining the license. We have been working on it since March of 2019. We opened the first week of February.”
Alex said they had a soft opening the first week of February and plan to have a grand opening soon. He notes that their inventory is still limited.
“The way that the state of Missouri is running this program, all of the medical marijuana has to be grown here in Missouri by a licensed cultivator and all the infused products have to be manufactured here by a licensed manufacturer,” he said. “We are 28th of 192 dispensaries to receive their final commencement to operate.
"We are still in the early phases of this program. We have been seeing on average 30-40 patients a day.”
The business is heavily regulated.
All visitors must sign in and all purchases require a valid Missouri ID and a Missouri medical card.
“Only qualified persons are allowed in the building,” Alex said. “If they are under the age of 21, they have to have a legal parent or guardian. We do have patients under 21 that we have seen with a parent or guardian.”
Dan stated that the building is highly secured with security cameras everywhere.
Alex is concerned about removing any stigma from his business and what it represents.
“We would like to be more proactive with letting the community know how professional this industry and our facility is. It’s one of the fastest growing industries in the United States right now. There’s the stigma attached to it that it’s some kind of illegal, underground, gateway drug.”
Dan added, “Another point is, it’s medical only, it’s not recreational. We got it in because it was medical.
"We wanted the facility to have that look about it. First of all, we’re here to answer people’s questions. We have literature and information on the different things. We don’t have all these in stock yet because of what’s available from the growers and the manufacturers.”
As a member of the Farmington community, Dan stressed that it was important for them to be the first dispensary.
“There was supposed to be three that come to Farmington,” he said. “We were the only truly local one. The other two were huge conglomerates, multi-state operators.”
As a part of their incentive program, The Valley gives a veterans and low-income discount of 10%. Alex said that eventually they plan to establish a loyalty program that will be a points system that will keep track of purchases as a way to give back to our loyal customers.
Dan said that the city has been great to them, and they have worked closely with officials to make sure that everything follows what the city requires.
Alex has had stories where people have tried everything in the pharmaceutical industry and couldn’t get any relief, then found cannabis.
“It’s literally changed people’s lives, their day-to-day quality of life,” he said. “We are still trying to figure out the market, every area is different. It’s such a new industry.
"In St. Francois County, there’s over 1,000 registered medical marijuana patients. We feel that there’s a need for it.”
The Valley is located at 800 Valley Creek Drive. For more information, call 573-760-0200.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
