From Politte’s to Pizza 101 South

Diners will get a slice of local history served right along with their tasty pizza at Bonne Terre’s newest restaurant.

Owner Dustin Gerstenschlager has been working to restore the downtown Bonne Terre building for about three years in order to open Pizza 101 South. He purchased the building about four years ago with the intent to restore it and open the restaurant.

Several local residents brought their skills together to restore the business at 101 South Division Street.

Gerstenschlager and his friend Jeff Rosener did most of the interior restoration work. The floor is original and was cleaned and clear coated. The brick located around the brick oven where the pizzas are cooked is at least 130 years old. Tony Gibson tackled that job of completing the fireplace. Gerstenschlager designed the custom beer tap, which was then produced by Lee Mechanical. Lynn Gerstenschlager was also a big help with construction.

Born and raised in Bonne Terre, Gerstenschlager recalled hearing plenty of stories about Politte’s Tavern, the former business that was in the building he purchased. Politte’s Tavern was an establishment that was open for many years in downtown Bonne Terre.