From Politte’s to Pizza 101 South

Diners will get a slice of local history served right along with their tasty pizza at Bonne Terre’s newest restaurant.
Owner Dustin Gerstenschlager has been working to restore the downtown Bonne Terre building for about three years in order to open Pizza 101 South. He purchased the building about four years ago with the intent to restore it and open the restaurant.
Several local residents brought their skills together to restore the business at 101 South Division Street.
Gerstenschlager and his friend Jeff Rosener did most of the interior restoration work. The floor is original and was cleaned and clear coated. The brick located around the brick oven where the pizzas are cooked is at least 130 years old. Tony Gibson tackled that job of completing the fireplace. Gerstenschlager designed the custom beer tap, which was then produced by Lee Mechanical. Lynn Gerstenschlager was also a big help with construction.
Born and raised in Bonne Terre, Gerstenschlager recalled hearing plenty of stories about Politte’s Tavern, the former business that was in the building he purchased. Politte’s Tavern was an establishment that was open for many years in downtown Bonne Terre.
In fact, when Gerstenschlager purchased the building, he was quickly told not to remove the original round table which has the black pole which stretches all the way to the ceiling. Frank Black and other locals at one time used to frequent Politte’s Tavern after work. Their goal was to see how far around the pole they could stretch their empty beer cans.
The building was also a bar and grill, convenience store and even a quilt store at one time. Then the structure was vacant for a few years.
Gerstenschlager is an industrial engineer and regularly travels as part of his career. He makes it a point to visit different restaurants on his trips.
He recalled eating lunch at Blaze Pizza, a California-based fast-casual chain restaurant where customers build their own pizzas, when he was in Michigan on a business trip. This experience helped propel his idea to open his own pizza restaurant. In fact, after this experience he began frequenting restaurants which specialized in wood-fired pizza. He wanted to try different varieties and to see how they were made.
Gerstenschlager also used his skills as an engineer in the most efficient way to create, plan and organize the restaurant, from the flow of cooking and serving to where items are located. He is also a perfectionist and has a vision for all of his projects. He is a hands-on owner and has already spent plenty of time in all aspects of his restaurant, including the kitchen where he’s made dough, sauces and even done dishes.
Years ago he perfected his special red sauce recipe which is used for pizzas, pastas and other items at the restaurant. He created the white, pesto and garlic anchovy oil sauces and all the other recipes. Head Cook Reece Morgan and Gerstenschlager created the hot wings sauce recipe together.
Most items at Pizza 101 South are house-made including the sauces and dressings. The pizza dough is a time-consuming three-day process but one which Gerstenschlager feels makes “all the difference in the taste” of the pizzas.
Veggies and meats are prepped fresh daily along with salads.
Pizza and pasta, including spaghetti, linguini and bow tie, options are plentiful. Customers can choose from the menu or create their own dishes. There are also other options including salads, wings, toasted ravioli, dessert and more.
Gerstenschlager said a special creamy house-blend of cheeses is used on pizzas which customers “really love.”
So far, customers have raved about the food. The build-your-own pizza is a hit and customers’ most-requested item is the garlic cheesebread.
A pizza favorite is the Carnivore with a combination of meats and house-blend cheeses or the unique Cajun pesto pizza with shrimp, onion, pepper and Slap Ya Mama Cajun seasoning.
Pizza 101 South opened Dec. 17 and has about 25 employees. Plans for the near future include adding drive-up window service, utilizing a phone app for service and new website.
Hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.