The 8th Annual Frosty Brewfest & Spirits is on tap again on Saturday, showcasing the best regional brews at Crown Valley Winery, 23589 Route WW, Ste. Genevieve.
Local breweries and distilleries will join together to provide samples of their seasonal and fan-favorite beers and spirits. Festival-goers will enjoy craft brews, spirits, live music, hot food and cold drinks.
Live music will be performed by Southeast Missouri native Scottie Kemp.
From country to rock, he has all the bases covered so you're sure to hear one of your favorites.
You have free articles remaining.
While the event will take place on the outdoor patio, Crown Valley Winery will have a blazing stone fire pit and heaters to help keep everyone warm.
General admission is $35 and includes access to the Brewfest from noon-4 p.m., as well as a souvenir tasting glass. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event for $45.
The Ste. Genevieve Trolley will be offering shuttle service to and from the Brewfest again this year for $20 per person, which gets festival-goers a ride from Spokes Pub & Grill in Farmington to the Brewfest and back after it’s over. Rides can be booked by calling the Trolley directly at 573-535-1911.
Anyone who wants to make a night of it can book a room at SureStay Plus Farmington, adjoining Spokes Pub & Grill, by calling 573-756-8031, or they can stay at Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary at 573-883-9909 and use the discount code FROSTY2020 when booked to receive a 25% discount off of the room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.