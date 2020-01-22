{{featured_button_text}}

The 8th Annual Frosty Brewfest & Spirits is on tap again on Saturday, showcasing the best regional brews at Crown Valley Winery, 23589 Route WW, Ste. Genevieve.

Local breweries and distilleries will join together to provide samples of their seasonal and fan-favorite beers and spirits. Festival-goers will enjoy craft brews, spirits, live music, hot food and cold drinks.

Live music will be performed by Southeast Missouri native Scottie Kemp.

From country to rock, he has all the bases covered so you're sure to hear one of your favorites.

While the event will take place on the outdoor patio, Crown Valley Winery will have a blazing stone fire pit and heaters to help keep everyone warm.

General admission is $35 and includes access to the Brewfest from noon-4 p.m., as well as a souvenir tasting glass. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event for $45.

The Ste. Genevieve Trolley will be offering shuttle service to and from the Brewfest again this year for $20 per person, which gets festival-goers a ride from Spokes Pub & Grill in Farmington to the Brewfest and back after it’s over. Rides can be booked by calling the Trolley directly at 573-535-1911.

Anyone who wants to make a night of it can book a room at SureStay Plus Farmington, adjoining Spokes Pub & Grill, by calling 573-756-8031, or they can stay at Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary at 573-883-9909 and use the discount code FROSTY2020 when booked to receive a 25% discount off of the room.

