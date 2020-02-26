FSCB expands

First State Community Bank, a subsidiary of First State Bancshares, Inc. based in Farmington, announced this week plans to purchase seven bank locations in Dutzow, Gerald, Hermann, Owensville, Ste. Genevieve, Warrenton, and Washington from First Bank, headquartered in St. Louis.

“Our team at First State Community Bank is excited about this opportunity,” said Greg Allen, chairman and CEO of First State Community Bank. “The new locations will be a great complement to our existing branches in the area. Customers will enjoy all that First State Community Bank has to offer, including strong leadership from our local Presidents who have experience serving many of the markets."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shelley Seifert, chairman and CEO of First Bank, said, “We are committed to partnering closely with First State Community Bank to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for both clients and staff. We are pleased the communities will continue to receive great banking products and services through the team at First State Community Bank.”

The seven First Bank locations, added to First State Community Bank’s existing branches, will expand First State Community Bank’s footprint to 59 locations throughout Missouri. The acquisition is subject to approval by federal and state regulatory bodies and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.