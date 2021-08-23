FSCB ranked top bank in state

First State Community Bank has been recognized as the top bank in the state of Missouri by Forbes Magazine in its annual listing of "America's Best Banks in Each State."

Commenting on the bank receiving its number one ranking, FSCB President Matt Sebastian said, “We didn’t know anything about this. We were notified by Forbes that we finished first in the state of Missouri. What Forbes does is hire a research firm that sends out 25,000 surveys to businesses across the United States. There were 135 banks that made the list — about 2.7% of the total of about 5,000 banks in the U.S. We were one of those 135 and first in the state. We are really proud of that.”

According to Forbes, the magazine partnered with the market research firm Statista to produce the magazine's fourth annual look at the "Best Banks In Each State" to gauge whose customers gave their banks the highest grades. The financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions — trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.

Sebastian noted that the bank is in the process of renovating its downtown Farmington lobby to provide customers "even better service." He added that the lobby will remain open during the renovation.

Headquartered in Farmington, FSCB has more than 50 branch locations in east, central and northern Missouri. The bank opened its doors in 1954.

