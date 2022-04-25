FSCB sponsors financial literacy program

First State Community Bank (FSCB) is bringing financial literacy education to more than 2,380 students and residents in nine counties in Missouri.

Students at 17 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.

“I would like to thank First State Community Bank for being a sponsor for this curriculum,” says Mrs. Gerling at Belleview Elementary Junior High School. “Being in a small school with limited finances this has helped to meet a need in my 8th grade classroom here at Belleview School District.”

Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators, and personalizable Coach sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at fscb.teachbanzai.com/wellness.

“Thanks to First State Community Bank, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn't be able to provide these tools without their support.”

Through FSCB's help, students have access to Banzai learning tools, virtual or in-classroom presentations from a bank expert, and even class visits to a branch to see it all in person.

Banzai resources are used by more than 80,000 teachers across the U.S. These educational tools align with Missouri’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital skills and a way for anyone in the community to increase their financial literacy. After finishing the Banzai courses, users will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, and plan for a financially sound future.

Teachers interested in using Banzai can visit fscb.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.

