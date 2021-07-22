Fundraiser planned at water park for PHC Foundation

KFMO/B104's "A Night at the Farmington Water Park" will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. This year, 100% of the proceeds from the annual fundraiser are going to The Parkland Health Center Foundation.

The event is open to the public with admission at least a $1 donation at the door. Fun activities to raise additional money include a duck race down the Lazy River and a raffle.

KFMO/B104 Radio and the Farmington Water Park have hosted the event that benefits different local charities for the past 13 years. An alternate date is set for next Thursday, in case of inclement weather.

“Last year we weren’t able to have the event due to COVID so we made the decision last year that we wanted the proceeds of this event to go to Parkland Health Center for their tireless contribution to our community by their staff during a global pandemic,” said KFMO/B104 General Manager Chelley Odle.

Debbie Peterson, PHC Foundation Board chairperson said the foundation is honored to be the recipient of this year’s benefit. "We very much appreciate the generosity of our wonderful community," she said. "The Parkland Foundation supports Parkland Health Center’s mission to provide excellent care with great compassion to its patients, regardless of their ability to pay. We hope you are able to join us on July 27."

The Parkland Health Center Foundation is a 501(c) (3) charitable organization established in 2009. Founded with an anchor gift from the Alex Hawn estate, the Foundation supports Parkland Health Center's efforts in providing quality care to residents in its community. Parkland Health Center is a non-profit hospital.

