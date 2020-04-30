Fundraiser supporting Farmington businesses begins

A T-shirt fundraiser offering a financial boost to downtown Farmington businesses that have had to close their doors or significantly curtail their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the brainchild of two women who are long-time supporters of the business community.
The idea of selling the gray T-shirts that read, “63640 Eat. Drink. Shop. LOCAL,” emblazoned in black across the front, came up during a recent conversation between friends Laura McLean, a member of the Discover Farmington tourism board, and Jessica Mell of First State Bancshares.
“I talk to a lot of the downtown business owners, and I’m friends with a lot of them,” McLean said. “I know that it’s been a difficult month or so for everyone. Jessica and I were talking about the downtown businesses and how we hope to see them all make it through these hard times. We started discussing ways that we could help, and that’s when we came up with the T-shirt fundraiser idea. I don’t know where the idea of the zip code came from. I started looking up things on Pinterest and Google — small business T-shirt ideas — and I saw the zip code and said, ‘Oh, I like the zip code idea!’"
Once they came up with the idea, McLean said the pair ran with it.
“The woman who is making the T-shirts for us is actually a downtown business owner herself. She owns The Lovely Lilly boutique in The Factory. She helped us pull everything together quickly so we could get our own T-shirts made to use in promoting the fundraiser. It just kind of flowed from there.”
All proceeds from the Facebook-based fundraiser go to Downtown Farmington small and local businesses. To purchase the unisex T-shirt (available in XS-XL sizes), go to the post on McLean’s personal Facebook page and:
• Leave a comment with your shirt size and to which downtown business you are donating. Orders can also be placed by private messaging McLean or Mell.
• Click the PayPal link and make a payment in the amount of $20. (http://paypal.me/63640shoplocal)
As of press time Wednesday, 185 shirts had been ordered. The last day to order T-shirts is May 10. Purchasers will be contacted once the shirts have arrived.
“Our local businesses are a huge part of what makes Farmington such a great place to live,” Mell said. “It’s been difficult to watch many close their doors during this time and worry about their futures.
"We know this fundraiser won’t alleviate all their worries or financial burdens, but we hope it shows them how many people need them and are here to support them, while they are closed right now and when they open again.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.