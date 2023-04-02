Gentiva Personal Care, formerly Kindred at Home, is ready to welcome the public to its open house at 751 Maple Valley Dr. in Farmington on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free, and was rescheduled from Friday due to weather forecasts warning of strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

At the open house, guests will be able to receive free blood pressure and blood sugar checks, free assessment for services, free senior and disabled resource guides, free advance directive services with notary, and access to other area life planning resources, in addition to enjoying refreshments. Gentiva will have door prizes and giveaways, including a free, two-hour, in-home assessment and cleaning.

Gentiva, owned by Humana and private equity firm CD&R, has been open for more than 50 years. It specializes in housekeeping services, personal care, and respite for family members.

Ginger Pizarro, branch director, said she is looking forward to showing off what Gentiva Personal Care offers.

“We look forward to providing resources to folks who don’t know where to turn when they need help. Our services are for anyone that could use some assistance to remain independent in their home, elderly, disabled, dementia, all walks of life," she said. "Unfortunately, not a lot of people know what is available to them. This open house will provide a starting point to have discussions on what families/individuals need or want their future care to look like.”

For more information, call 573-431-6599 or 573-454-5706. Gentiva Personal Care is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; however, Gentiva provides care 24/7 in client homes.