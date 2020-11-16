Getting messy with art

The Madison County MU Extension recently hosted a Paint Pour Class taught by Michala Boyd of Castor River Crafts and Sarah Kennedy of CC Restoration.
The group of attendees rolled up their sleeves and enjoyed getting a little messy. Kennedy said the class went very well and that she explained the creative process and application while Boyd gave the hands-on demonstration showing technique.
"It was my first time instructing a creative class and I feel the participants were excited and really enjoyed themselves," Kennedy said. "Paint pouring is a relatively simple process with a lot of time spent on preparation."
Kennedy said, first you choose and ready the project to paint, then select colors, properly mix the paint with additive and then apply the paint.
"Our class was scheduled for the first day of fall so we had ordered some fun fall shapes to use for door hangers and seasonal display from a local friend of ours, 4C Sons Creations," Kennedy said. "The majority of the class chose the pumpkin shapes and participants created some fantastic color schemes ranging from a more traditional fall/Halloween palate to brilliant bright colors."
When creating a paint pour the possibilities are only limited by the imagination of the artist.
"Anyone can create fluid art," Kennedy said. "I feel that there can be expectations and pressure with traditional painting methods and that some people tend to be intimidated by the preconceived notions of creating art."
Kennedy said a paint pour creates a unique outcome and anyone can do it.
"My favorite thing about a paint pour is that it is fluid and the project color and patterns can evolve a bit during the drying process," Kennedy said. "Paint pouring can be very messy and projects require extending drying time before they can be moved and handled."
Kennedy said there are no mistakes in paint pouring. She said it is a great creative outlet for anyone.
"I feel that the creative process provides a benefit to our mental health and well being," Kennedy said. "I became interested in fluid art because I love the use of all the colors. Experimenting with properly mixing paints and applying the craft is fun and exciting."
Kennedy said she has applied the technique to several projects including some furniture pieces at CC Restoration.
"CC Restoration is a little team of recyclers who enjoy the satisfaction of breathing new life and purpose into old discarded items," Kennedy said. "Unique fabric items and hand painted signs are our team's specialty, while my niche is furniture restoration."
Kennedy said Madison County MU Extension offers a ton of resources and outreach programs for the community.
"The current staff is fantastic to work with and I look forward to being able to help with some more of their educational programming in the future," Kennedy said. "We already have a tentative date for another fluid art class prior to the Christmas season."
Madison County MU Extension and CC Restoration can both be found on Facebook.
