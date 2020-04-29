Gift cards being sold online to aid local businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As many area retailers and restaurants have either been closed or have had their operations affected by the state-wide pandemic precautions, now more than ever, the business community needs the support of local consumers.

In an effort to aid local businesses, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce recently announced the launch of Project Gift Card; a program designed to encourage customers to support local businesses by purchasing gift cards.

“We hope this initiative will provide our small businesses with much-needed revenue during this uncertain time,” said Executive Director Tamara Coleman.

The program is now open and gift cards can be purchased by visiting the chamber of commerce’s online store at business.phlcoc.net/store/project-gift-card-2.

The idea #BuyNowSpendLater encourages consumers to buy one, or as many gift cards as they would like, for themselves, or as gifts for their loved ones, friends, or employees in hopes of spending them later.

This program is designed to help people give-back when so many of the area’s small businesses so desperately need it.