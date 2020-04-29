Gift cards being sold online to aid local businesses

As many area retailers and restaurants have either been closed or have had their operations affected by the state-wide pandemic precautions, now more than ever, the business community needs the support of local consumers.
In an effort to aid local businesses, the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce recently announced the launch of Project Gift Card; a program designed to encourage customers to support local businesses by purchasing gift cards.
“We hope this initiative will provide our small businesses with much-needed revenue during this uncertain time,” said Executive Director Tamara Coleman.
The program is now open and gift cards can be purchased by visiting the chamber of commerce’s online store at business.phlcoc.net/store/project-gift-card-2.
The idea #BuyNowSpendLater encourages consumers to buy one, or as many gift cards as they would like, for themselves, or as gifts for their loved ones, friends, or employees in hopes of spending them later.
This program is designed to help people give-back when so many of the area’s small businesses so desperately need it.
As an added bonus, Coleman said the chamber is furthering this impact by matching the amount of gift card purchases made up to $2,500 and some of the participating businesses are also contributing toward the matched funds.
At the end of the program, the chamber will be dividing the extra matching donations to all participating businesses. This means the total impact could potentially be more than $5,000 in added revenue to the local economy, helping small businesses tremendously during this tough time.
Coleman said that so far, they wanted to thank C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Homes for their contribution of $250, Lead Belt Materials for their contribution of $150, and Domino's Pizza for their contribution of $300 toward the ending program payout.
“Thank you for supporting our small businesses,” Coleman said. “If your business is in a position to help, 100% of your contribution to this program will be divided among each of those businesses who are selling gift cards, at the end of the program.
“Just let us know if you would like to be a program contributor,” she added.
Other businesses participating in the gift card program include Complete Vision Care; RiverSide Grill; Graphic Options; Wise Grounds Coffee Shop; Battlefield Laser Tag; Rob's Guns; Lemonade Stand Boutique; RaeCole's Coffee Bar; Hefner Furniture & Appliance; Lincoln Street Event Center; Sullivan Farms; Queen Anne's Lace; Patsy's Furniture; Farmington Signs & Wraps; Keenly Bridal; Domino's Pizza; and The Painted Chair.
The gift cards and other tools to help support the community are available through the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce website at www.phlcoc.net.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
