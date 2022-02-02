Glass factory plans information session, job fair for employees ahead of closure

After announcing its imminent Park Hills closure, Premier Glass USA, formerly known as Piramal Glass, plans to hold information sessions this month for the approximately 240 employees who learned they would be laid off at the end of March.

Premier Glass' Director of Human Resources Scott Winder said the company would host two information sessions from 3:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 17. He said they had initially planned to hold the sessions at Mineral Area College but have not yet determined a location for the event.

Winder said the sessions would be comprehensive and provide as much information as possible.

"We're going to have representatives there from employment security and hopefully [Mineral Area College] because there will be federal benefits for training and education," Winder explained. "There will be a person there from the AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations) to discuss benefits with the union folks as well."

Winder further explained that the sessions would be kept casual, with employees able to walk in on their own and talk to different people at different times rather than a large meeting with presentations.

Around the second week of March, Winder said the company plans to hold a job fair for their employees with the exact date, time, and location still to be determined. He said the company would invite local employers to the job fair and other glass industry employers who may want to recruit new personnel.

The company made the decision to close its local glass production site after determining that the furnaces at the plant had reached the end of their useful life and would require rebuilding completely. The company leadership opted not to invest in rebuilding the furnaces, leading to the factory's closure.

The facility began operation as Flat River Glass in the 1970s and has been a major Park Hills employer since that time. Some of the longest-tenured workers have been at the plant since around the time it opened. The average wage of the factory personnel is $18 per hour, sources said.

Winder noted that all employees staying until March 31 are getting a severance package that includes benefits. He said a few employees would be kept on hand after March to fulfill the remaining order obligations.

"We'll have some product that still needs to be distributed," Winder said. "So we will keep a few folks in the warehouse end of [the facility], and possibly a few for some re-pack and re-sort. We won't know that until sometime around the beginning of March probably."

The news of the plant shutting down came as a shock to some. In contrast, others have voiced speculation that the closure was coming since the last significant round of layoffs in July 2020, impacting both unionized and salaried jobs.

At the time, Sanjay Tiwari, CEO of Piramal Glass USA, explained that the reason for the employee layoffs in 2020 was the pandemic's economic effect.

"Over the past few years, we have invested in upgrading the facilities and in additional warehousing," Tiwari said in a 2020 statement to the Daily Journal. "The current economic environment, coupled with the heightened uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a significant reduction in customer demand resulting in a substantial pileup of finished goods inventory.

"Under such trying circumstances, the company is forced to cut back on the manufacture of certain products, realignment of the business functions, and downsizing teams to optimal levels," the CEO explained in 2020.

The plant's closure marks the end of a decades-long era in Park Hills' Industrial Park area. Winder said everyone at the site, including himself, would be laid off, and there would be no preferential treatment related to job placement assistance.

The HR director said the atmosphere has been somber as many good people prepare to move on.

"There's a lot of good folks here," he said. "We want to thank all present and past employees, the city of Park Hills, and the community in general for supporting us all these years."

