Glass factory to lay off 165 by August

News of the layoffs came as new construction on the plant grounds approached completion.

Tiwari did not mention whether the laid-off employees would be rehired in the future -- a decision that will likely hinge on the course of world events.

Piramal Glass will retain approximately 320 employees across its three locations in the U.S.

The worldwide pandemic has undoubtedly made its mark on many industries, and companies are beginning to feel the effects.

Piramal is a multi-national company that does business in more than 50 countries. The global pandemic led to a 3% drop in global trade values in the first quarter of 2020, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The economic downturn is expected to accelerate in the second quarter, according to UNCTAD forecasts, which project a quarter-on-quarter decline of 27%.

Along with the decline in global trade, the U.S. workforce has seen an increase in unemployment rates.

According to the Missouri Department of Labor, there were a total of 2,851 unemployment claims in St. Francois County in April.

The county unemployment rate rose to 10% by the end of April and unemployment throughout the state reached 9.8%, according to the most recent labor data.

