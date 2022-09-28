Glik's to celebrate 125 years in business

Glik’s, the 14th oldest retailer in the United States, announced the company is celebrating its 125th Year Anniversary the week of Oct. 3-9. Glik's has a location in Farmington.

To say thank you to their customers, the company released a video celebrating its 125th year in business on YouTube. They will have a week of special sales.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statics (BLS), only 25% of all businesses ever make it past 15 years. Even rarer is to see a family business that continues to thrive. Glik’s has defied all the odds as their 5th generation family members joined the company in 2020 and 2021.

The Glik family grown the company from a horse drawn wagon, to one of the first strip mall stores, to more than 70 brick and mortar locations as well as an online store.

“Over my last 40 years I have seen so much change in our business and being able to change with the trends has been exciting. Our business has grown because we have been flexible within our core business,” Jim Glik, Vice President and 4th generation family member, said.

To learn more about Glik’s, please visit their website at https://gliks.com/, or find them on Instagram or Facebook at @GliksOfficial.