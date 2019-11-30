Mineral Area College will be providing scholarships to current or former members of the United States Armed Forces and their families for the truck driver training program.
MAC has offered this program for individuals looking to continue his or her education for about 15 years, according to Continuing Education Director Pam Watkins.
Scholarships to cover the cost of the program for veterans and their families are provided by a grant that MAC will be receiving through the Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant program.
The Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant program has a goal of giving individuals who possess a commercial driver’s license an enhanced operator safety training to help reduce the severity and number of crashes on the roads involving commercial vehicles.
The funding from the grant program will provide 20 scholarships of $4,695 to students in the truck driver training program at MAC through September of 2020.
Only 15 other educational institutions nationwide will receive the same funding that MAC is receiving, and Watkins said this grant is something the department sought after.
“It is important to Mineral Area that we provide opportunities to our community that may not be currently available,” said Watkins. “We want to recognize the sacrifices that the family of veterans make, and we are excited to give back to the families in some way.”
The aid for this program is available to current or former members of the United States Armed Forces, including guard members and reservists, and their spouses and/or children who are not eligible for the Post 9/11 GI Bill or other funding assistance.
The truck driver training program is a four-week course and about 160 hours long, and new sessions begin every two weeks.
According to Watkins, students learn everything they need to know to pass the exam that would enable them to be a commercial driver.
If an individual is between the ages of 18 to 21, then he or she will not be allowed to drive outside of the state of Missouri.
For the four-week program class sizes are often smaller due to regulations that the Department of Transportation has.
For more information about the truck driver training program and/or scholarships, contact Pam Watkins at 573-518-2280
