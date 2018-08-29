Great Mines Health Center is expanding the services it offers and is adding sites and school-based and community-based services.
Great Mines CEO Gregory Roeback states, “This is an exciting time for Potosi and Farmington and surrounding communities. Great Mines has added adult and pediatric medical services at a new clinic in Farmington, right next to our state-of-the art dental clinic off Karsch, behind Belgrade Bank. Connie Young, Family Nurse Practitioner and Ashley Reese, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, are a wonderful addition to the Great Mines Team.”
Roeback also reports that Great Mines has added new digital radiology services at its Potosi location.
“Our new X-ray system was truly a community effort and will make receiving X-rays and results quick and affordable. Belgrade Bank, the Great Mines Health Center Foundation and our own Sr. Ann Schumacher’s (M.D.) Order, the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Kansas, all donated to the cause. It is with the help of these people and organizations, that this much needed service to the community is possible.”
Medical Director John Pearson, D.O. states, “Having X-ray (radiology) in-house provides our patients with rapid access to what is, generally, the first step in most musculoskeletal evaluations. This allows us to formulate the next step quicker and start definitive treatment sooner. It provides immediate access to everyone including our self-pay population where initiating treatment in advance of imaging is more common due to cost and availability. It will provide a better patient experience and greater provider satisfaction, knowing that treatment is better targeted.”
Family Nurse Practitioner Shawn Geile said currently the rural population only has access to one standard X-ray device in Potosi. By adding this service at Great Mines Health Center, they are providing immediate images for diagnostic purposes and patients have another option regarding cost, availability and care.”
Great Mines will also be adding an industry-leading, low radiation dose, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) machine within a month. This machine checks the body’s bone mineral density and performs an analysis to determine if patients are at risk for osteoporosis and other bone-density conditions. In addition, this new technology is also able to measure a patient’s visceral and subcutaneous body fat measurements and create a three-page color report for them. It is an extremely useful tool for patients who are working on weight loss or for athletes to attain and maintain peak performance.
Great Mines Health Center will also bring other services into the community. Great Mines Health Center, through a partnership with the Kingston School District, will be providing a seasonal clinic at the school for students, parents and faculty. Having medical, dental and behavioral health services on-site will reduce absenteeism and offer convenience for staff, students and parents who will not have to miss school by taking time off to travel to appointments off-campus. Great Mines Health Center is also working on the same arrangement with the Richwoods School District.
“Eventually, we would like to offer school-based services to all the districts in Washington and St. Francois counties," said Roeback.
In addition to school-based clinics, Great Mines has started offering services at other community locations. Great Mines was recently awarded a grant to purchase a cargo van, which will house portable dental equipment, to be used to provide dental services in the community. These sites will include but are not limited to, adult and youth residential care facilities, nursing homes, preschools, and daycares. This will be extremely beneficial to these types of organizations where transportation to a dental appointment in a clinic setting is a major obstacle to receiving care. Great Mines also plans to provide community-based medical services, mental health counseling, and tele-psychiatry services.
Great Mines has also added outpatient medication-assisted substance abuse treatment services to help address the opioid addiction crisis in this region. Four providers in Potosi, Dr. John Pearson, and Nurse Practitioners Shawn Geile, Casey Eaton and Brittany Helms are certified as Medication-Assisted Substance Abuse Treatment Providers and are offering addiction care services. Mental Health counseling is currently being provided and soon tele-psychiatry will be offered, with live, confidential video interaction with the treating psychiatrist. In addition, Great Mines will be building a new mental health and substance abuse treatment facility next to its current medical and dental facility in Potosi within the next year, to house these expanded services. These treatment services will also be available at the Farmington medical office in the future.
“Finally, there are several other services I wanted to ensure that the community is aware of”, states Gregory Roeback. “Great Mines provides exceptional cardiology services offered by Dr. Osler Guzon; Invisaline orthodontics, dental implants, dentures and sedative dentistry in our dental clinics; and will be adding chiropractic services from Dr. James Robart Jr. beginning in a few months. We are truly blessed to have such wonderful and dedicated staff and providers at Great Mines Health Center, who care so much about the communities they live and work in.”
