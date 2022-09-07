Great Mines Health Center prepares for growth in Farmington

Headquartered in Potosi with a location in Farmington, Great Mines Health Center (GMHC) is a rapidly growing organization that focuses on a holistic approach to treating those with health needs in Washington and St. Francois counties.

Healthcare services, goals

Chief Executive Officer Gregory Roeback and Chief Operating Officer Rebekah Jones oversee the group and spoke about their services and goals in healthcare.

Roeback started with a bit of history on the type of entity they are and how long they have been in operation.

“We’re not new as far as what a federally qualified health center (FQHC) is,” he said. “They were set up in the Lyndon Johnson Administration as part of the War on Poverty Initiative. Since that time it has enjoyed bipartisan federal support. There are FQHC’s in every state, there are 28 in the state of Missouri.

"We serve St. Francois and Washington counties and provide some services in Madison County. We are not a federal agency; we are a private not-for-profit. We do receive federal dollars that allow us to provide services on a sliding fee scale based on household size and income.”

Founded in 2002 and operating in 2003, GMHC became a federally-qualified health center in 2005. Roeback joined the organization in 2012.

“In 2017 I hired Rebekah [Jones], and since that time we’ve gone from about 36 employees to about 100,” he said. “What’s happened is we have the right leadership and the right staff and the right programs and the right providers. The need was always there and the pandemic made it greater.”

Roeback pointed out that GMHC is not a free clinic due to federal funding requirements.

“We are required by the federal government to charge a reasonable charge and make reasonable efforts to collect that,” he said. “The funding allows us to offer the discounted fees to people that couldn’t normally afford healthcare.”

Holistic approach

As a primary medical care provider with physicians and family nurse practitioners, Jones explained that their holistic approach moves beyond what might be considered a generic doctor’s office and allows them to provide many other services.

“We want to be able to treat the whole patient as much as we possibly can,” she said. “We have a strong community health worker team that really helps to navigate patient care with resources and follow up care.

“We have podiatry services, chiropractic services, women’s health, pediatric services and radiology. We work with outside organizations to offer pharmaceutical and laboratory services. Genoa Healthcare has an in-house pharmacy and Quest Labs has an in-house laboratory. We have dental services that range from primary dental hygiene all the way to Invisalign. We also do dentures and implants.”

As part of the diagnostics available, Jones notes that GMHC utilize X-Ray tables, DEXA Scans and ABI Machines.

Behavioral health

Regarding the behavioral health services available, Jones explained that GMHC has counselors on staff, as well as psychiatric nurse practitioners. All of those services described are offered at a sliding scale discount for patients that are uninsured or under-insured.

“Our Farmington location is currently a smaller location but we are looking to expand,” she said. “We offer the main service lines in Farmington, as well with the exclusion of radiology and chiropractic.”

Roeback believes GMHC's smaller organizational size makes it easier to provide what he calls “warm hand-offs” to other departments for different treatments.

“The medical provider may have a patient with behavioral health or substance abuse they many have concerns about,” he said. “They can do that ‘warm hand off’ to our social workers or licensed counselors versus just sending a referral that you would find in a larger institution.”

Sitting around the Potosi campus are a number of box trailers emblazoned with GMHC logos. These trailers comprise a fleet of mobile clinics used to service several area school districts that it has partnered with. These clinics are also used at some community wellness events.

Jones explained that GMHC recently held a vaccination clinic for incoming Farmington and Bismarck kindergartners using one of its mobile units. Back to school vaccination and physicals have also been completed.

“We offer behavioral health services at Kingston, Richwoods, West County, Farmington and Central school districts,” she said. “Predominantly, with all our school districts, it is behavioral health services; however we do offer the sports physical days and wellness days to try to give a central location for parents getting that done before the school year starts.”

Schools are not the only sites where GMHC goes as part of its mobile integrated services. It has also partnered with the Washington and St. Francois County ambulance districts to assist patients with transportation issues.

“[Many of these are] elderly patients that have difficulty ambulating,” he said. “Our community health workers coordinate with the ambulance districts to go see those patients. If a patient no-showed for a critical diabetes appointment, we send community paramedics out to the home to draw the labs.”

According to Jones, GMHC tends to focus on patients with chronic issues in these cases.

“It’s not for everybody, it’s for patients that do not have transportation means or has a long list of chronic comorbidities. It is also for ones that are high utilizers of emergency room services. Our goal is to offer quality care for patients and this program is one option for our patients.”

Self-care

Sometimes the program can help patients by providing education on how to better care for themselves or how to catch issues not seen in a clinical setting. Jones provided the example of a patient who was able to cope with a mobility issue at home.

“We had a stroke patient we would see on a regular basis,” she said. “He kept having a large fall risk. Our mobile integrated team went into the patient’s home and realized that his handrail was on the stroke side. Our community paramedic put in a handrail on his good side and he didn’t fall again, which eliminated calls to 911 and going into the emergency room.

“We focus on a lot of the non-medical in order to help the medical conditions which has proven a very large cost avoidance for our healthcare system. Missouri has recently had Medicaid Expansion that is in the budget, but we are working on how to pay for that as a state. We are hoping that programs such as this one we are offering will help to reduce the overall cost to the healthcare system while offering better quality care.”

Jones believes the program really took off at the beginning of the COVID pandemic when many patients were afraid to leave their homes.

“That didn’t mean that their conditions got any better,” she said. “Diabetic patients don’t just magically get better if they are not getting the treatment they need. So we focused on a small target population that were the high utilizers of the ER that had diabetic issues or comorbidities. We have partnered with the local ambulance districts to send a community paramedic to visit them in the home and offer telehealth resources to one of our great providers at GMHC.

"Our patients are still getting that provider care, as well as assessments of their home environment. This is a perfect mix of quality care that patients get assessments for non-medical needs along with medical needs. We have been able to help quite a few patients in St. Francois and Washington counties, and we are looking at expanding that statewide with other partner EMS and federally-qualified organizations.”

COVID response

As part of its COVID response, GMHC became the first provider to offer curbside service in the area. Jones added that an infusion service was started that was open to any provider — even outside of GMHC — that referred patients.

“We are still seeing patients outside of our organization, as we truly care about our community,” she said.

GMHC also provides behavioral health treatment to the drug treatment courts in the area. Jones says they have a Moral Reconation Therapy group program with the courts and provide individual counseling as well.

“We currently have two community health workers that work with treatment court patients to have the highest success rate as we can,” she said. “We’ve seen quite a few patients graduate from that program because of the quality care we offer.”

Partnerships

Whether it is ambulance districts, schools, treatment courts or other groups, Roeback asserts that GMHC wants to continue focusing on partnerships so it can meet the patient where they’re at and not always require the patient to come to them.

“Our goal is to partner with as many like-minded organizations like East Missouri Action Agency to be able to expand our services,” he said.

The services that GMHC offers are available to anyone. Jones notes there are very few insurances it doesn't take, along with those who have no insurance or are under-insured.

“I personally utilize all our services,” she said. “I don’t have to, but I do because I believe in what we do. We have a healthcare family. We have a team that can help you. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you live, we have those service lines to meet your needs and not just for one person, but for the family. We do offer so many services which make us unique to our area.”

Recruiting issues

Becoming a victim of their own success, Roeback says that GMHC is having problems expanding due to staff recruiting issues. It has grown to the capacity that same-day appointments for other parts of the treatment family are increasingly difficult to schedule.

“We are having a hard time recruiting,” he said. “It’s hard to recruit the right individuals into a rural area. People coming out of medical and dental school want to go to the cities and be nearer to things to do. There’s things to do here. I like it here, but recruitment is a challenge.”

Jones agreed that GMHC needs new staff throughout the organization.

“From front office team members to counselors, to hygienists, to you name it,” she said. “We are growing so quickly. One thing about our organization that I take pride in is that every single one of our team members are here for the mission and vision of our clinic.

"We are here because we believe in what we do. We believe in the mission, we believe in the values, we believe in quality care for our community, and we become a family where our goal is to help make a difference for our patients. We enjoy coming to work. It’s a lot easier to get out of bed and come to work when you believe in what we do.”