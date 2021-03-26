Great Mines in Potosi to receive $2.3 million in federal funding

Twenty-eight community health centers in Missouri, including Great Mines Health Center in Potosi, will receive a total of $124,293,750 in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Thursday.

The funding will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Great Mines will be receiving $2,335,125.

According to the news release, health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units. This investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations.