Groom recognized in ceremony

On May 27, Missouri District 12 Probation and Parole Office held a ceremony to recognize the outstanding actions of Probation & Parole Officer II Keith Groom.

Groom is the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award, which is bestowed on a staff member by their colleagues for performing exceptional actions that promote professionalism, teamwork, integrity and/or safety.

In addition, Groom was also awarded the Employee of the 4th Quarter for the Southeast Region. Groom was presented these accolades by Southeast Regional Administrator Don Arias.

"Groom’s initiative and diligence are the mark of a true professional," said one official. "District 12 is thankful to have Groom as a part of our team."

