Group working to revitalize Bismarck's Chamber of Commerce, Freedom Fest

On Wednesday night, local community and business members took a huge step in resurrecting the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce.

Multiple businesses took part in a meeting to restart the chamber of commerce and discuss the annual July 4 celebration that has for years been called Bismarck Freedom Fest.

Katie Conway, the manager at the Bismarck Unico Bank branch, had posted on Facebook in late April that it was time for Bismarck to bring back its chamber of commerce.

“It’s been probably about five, six, seven years since it truly disappeared,” said Conway, “and then it was kind of taken over by a different group and passed along, it’s truly been a while since we’ve had a chamber in Bismarck.”

According to Conway, there are a lot of new businesses that have recently came to Bismarck.

“We have a lot of new people, new blood, who are interested in doing this for the community again," she said.

To get the chamber up and running, Conway has been working with both the Farmington and Park Hills Unico Banks, as well as the managers. Both managers are on local chambers and have been guiding Conway on setting up a chamber.

“They’ve been helping me kind of guide things, because we need a chamber to bring businesses, to help with businesses and help with the community," she said.

The chamber is not the only thing being revived though, plans for a Bismarck Development Committee are in motion. The committee is for anyone to help out the community.

“The big focus right now, Fourth of July has always been something big in Bismarck,” said Conway. “We know we’re kinda two months out from the Fourth of July, it’s not going to be as big as it was, but we want to do something nice still. Give Bismarck a Fourth of July, and just keep trucking forward, bringing new things to Bismarck.”

Conway also wants to bring back the fall festival and street dance.

The chamber group will meet again at the old train depot at 6 p.m. Monday.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

