Sarah Haas has joined the Daily Journal Editorial Department as assistant editor/reporter, according to an announcement made by Editor Teresa Ressel.
Haas started the position on July 15.
She returns to the newspaper after serving 19 years as Mineral Area College's publications director, public information officer and director of college communications. Haas previously worked at the Daily Journal from 1995-1998 as assistant editor; and worked at the Farmington Press from 1993-1995 as graphic designer, advertising representative and reporter.
Her coverage areas at the Daily Journal include Bonne Terre city government, Leadwood city government, the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce, the St. Francois County Ambulance District and St. Francois County 911.
Haas grew up in rural Bonne Terre, and her family still lives in the area. After attending school in the North County School District, she graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication. She has a chancellor’s certificate in desktop publishing from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and is a member of the Missouri Press Association.
Haas is one of the original 12 founders of Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County and serves on its board of directors.
She said she’s enjoying her return to journalistic roots.
“I’d forgotten how fun it can be to get out there, talk to so many different, interesting people and report on a wide variety of stories,” she said. “It’s been fascinating to see how much has changed in reporting and how much remains the same. One thing that hasn’t changed — this region is blessed with a lot of hardworking, dedicated people who do their best to make their communities stronger.”
She and her husband Mike have two dogs, Sadie and Molly.
Ressel said she is happy to have Haas as part of the editorial staff.
“We are so lucky to have someone who has as much journalistic experience as she does. We welcome her back to the Daily Journal.”
