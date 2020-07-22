Hamby promoted to assistant purchasing manager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cap America, Inc. announced Danni Hamby has been promoted to assistant purchasing manager, reporting to Senior Purchasing and Inventory Control Manager Patty Henderson.

Hamby began her career with Cap America in 2011 in the company’s order entry department. After gaining knowledge of the industry and product line, she then joined the customer service department ultimately receiving a promotion to Account Executive in 2016.

Vice President of Operations Tom Gillespie said, “We are all proud of the level of expertise Danni has achieved over the course of her career with Cap America. She brings efficiency and dedication into a part of our organization that has become increasingly demanding with the level of growth we have experienced.”

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products at a very competitive price. Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

