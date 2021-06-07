Hampel named employee of the month

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Christina Hampel was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of April 2021. Hampel is a credentialing coordinator for the Medical Staff Office and has worked at Parkland Health Center for seven years.

Hampel's nomination reads in part, “Christina is positive and goes above and beyond if needed. She does her absolute best to help other departments in any way she can. She is a joy to be around, and you would never know if she were having a bad day. She is kind, compassionate, and respectful in every aspect of her job.”

Upon learning she had been selected as April’s Our BJC Values Employee, Hampel said, “I felt honored and appreciated to be initiated into this service group.”

As she approaches her eighth year with Parkland Health Center, Hampel said her favorite part of her job is knowing she can make a difference in the community she lives in. Her desire to help others was a motivating factor that led her to pursue a career in health care. “I love being part of the Parkland family,” she said.

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees exhibit our shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety and teamwork.

