Harps adds stores to Instacart home delivery

Harps Food has expanded the company’s partnership with Instacart, which brought grocery delivery to more than 60 select Harps Foods markets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri in early 2019.

Beginning Thursday, the list of Harps stores across these four states, where customers can order their favorite groceries and everyday essentials to be delivered to their door via Instacart, has expanded to include Bonne Terre, Park Hills, Farmington, and Jackson.

“Instacart is proud to expand our partnership with Harps to make grocery shopping even more effortless for more customers and families across Missouri,” said Nicholas Gajewski, Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “We’re excited to offer customers a new way to connect with Harps online and get all the groceries, pantry staples and household essentials they need delivered to their door in as fast as an hour.”

“We are a customer-focused company and are always looking for new ways to make shopping more convenient,” said David Ganoung, vice president of Marketing at Harps. “The option of home delivery complements our dedication to providing our customers with convenience and quality, making it even easier to shop with us. We’re very excited to add additional stores to our home grocery delivery service list.”

How Instacart works: Customers can go online to shop.harpsfood.com or open the Instacart mobile app on their iPhone or Android device, select their city and Harps store, and add items to their virtual cart. Customers then choose a delivery window in as fast as one hour or days in advance and check out. An Instacart shopper will then pick, pack and deliver the order to the customer within the designated time frame.

