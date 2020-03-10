Harps announces intent to acquire local grocery stores

Harps Food Stores, Inc. officially announced it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 20 stores across northeastern Arkansas and southeastern Missouri from Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, Inc.
The locations are Country Mart – Harrison, AR; Town & Country – Highland, AR; Town & Country – Thayer, MO; Cash Saver – West Plains, MO; Country Mart – Fredericktown, MO; Country Marty – Bonne Terre, MO; Country Mart – Potosi, MO; Country Mart – Park Hill, MO; ALPS Supermarket – Malden, MO; Town and Country – Newark, AR; Price Chopper – Pocahontas, AR; Country Mart – Kennett, MO; Town and Country – Dexter, MO; Country Mart – Jackson, MO; Country Mart – Piggott, AR; Country Mart – Marble Hill, MO; Town and Country – Clarkton, MO; Town and Country – Doniphan, MO; Town and Country – Bernie, MO; and Country Mart – Farmington, MO.
The press release, which was issued after 5 p.m. Tuesday, states the "transaction remains subject to ordinary due diligence including approval from the Town and Country shareholders. While the timing of the transaction has not been finalized both parties anticipate completing the transaction throughout this summer.
Town and Country Grocers in Fredericktown announced earlier this month that it had entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell its stores.
“Opportunities like this are rare,” said Kim Eskew, president and CEO of Harps Food Stores. “We are extremely excited about adding these stores to our Harps family. They will make a great addition to our company as we strive to continue to grow.”
Harps is a 100% employee-owned company which operates 92 stores in four states including: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. Harps is the largest employee-owned company in the state of Arkansas and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Arkansas in 1930. Since then, the company has grown to employ more than 4,500 associates.
