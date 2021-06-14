Hassells given Citizen of the Year Award

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Friday evening to recognize a few outstanding citizens, including Daily Journal "Citizen of the Year" Award recipients Nicole and Brandon Hassell.
Last year's ceremony was canceled because of pandemic precautions, so some guests had some catching up to do with others during the social hour before the banquet dinner. The black-tie ceremony took place at the White Magnolia Banquet Hall in Leadington. In their tuxedos and shimmering gowns, event guests snapped photos together at the selfie station before making their way to their assigned tables.
Nine awards were given to members of the community who have made a positive impact on the area.
Nicole and Brandon Hassell were announced as this year's Citizen of the Year. The couple received the award for their efforts in putting together Hassell's Hunt, a community treasure hunt that paid finders $1,000 if they successfully recovered Brandon's aluminum ingot. He makes his own ingots from cans he melts down.
Daily Journal Advertising Sales Director Michelle Menley presented the award to the Hassells and spoke of what made the Park Hills business owners stand out for consideration.
"Nicole recently said the hunts were Brandon's idea; Brandon said the hunts were really Nicole's thing," Menley explained. "But one thing is for certain — this couple succeeded in giving thousands of people the opportunity to reconnect with family, friends, and nature. Many special memories were made."
The Hassells had already planned to coordinate the hunt before the pandemic. The two were inspired by the late treasure-hunt leader Forrest Fenn and participated in the search for Fenn's treasure themselves a couple of years ago.
"It was really meant for families to get out and to do doing something together," said Brandon. "And it just so happened that COVID hit at the same time. So you were able to be outside, you know, you're able to social distance, but you were able to still do something worthwhile."
Brandon said by their analytics, thousands of people have searched for his aluminum ingots hidden in city and state parks. Four of them have been successful. One ingot is still out there, with clues to its location posted on Hassell's Hunt on Facebook.
Eight other awards were presented at Friday's banquet by different area organizations.
The Chamber Ambassador of the Year award was presented by Ambassador Club Committee Chairwoman Kylie Mitchell. Paula Golden of Bryant Restoration received the accolade this year; however, she could not come to the ceremony as she was attending a family member's wedding.
Chamber President Ursula Warren presented the Chamber's Friend Award to Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candy Hente, Desloge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cheri Henderson and Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head.
"They were partners with each of us trying to do business in the most difficult of times," said Warren. "Each one of the chamber directors knows and understands that a rising tide raises all of our boats. For their innovation, for their commitment to the business community and the community at large, and for their incredible efforts to keep going, when stopping and waiting would have been perfectly understandable, we honor our local chambers of commerce with the Chamber's Friend Award."
The KFMO/B-104 Kelly Valle Sweat Equity Award was presented to Bob Monks, owner of STL Mustangs, Curtis Glass, and Marlers Music. KFMO/B-104 General Manager Chelley Odle presented the award and spoke of the tremendous work ethic exhibited by Monks as he forged thriving area businesses from humble beginnings.
The folks from local produce packer and distributor Proffer Wholesale Produce were awarded the KREI/KTJJ 110% Award presented to the company by the evening's Master of Ceremonies Chad Speakar.
Presenting a special, unannounced award, Warren returned to the stage with the chamber's First Vice President, Brenda Kimley. They recalled the 25 years of dedicated work and effort given by the chamber's executive director, Tammi Coleman.
"Tammi, we can't possibly express how much we appreciate the incredible heart you put into your work," said Warren. "You always give us 110% every single day. You make being a board member easy because we know you've got this, and you've got us. How lucky we are that we have you."
Kimley echoed that sentiment to Coleman, saying, "you are the heartbeat of our chamber, and today we would all like to recognize you for all your extraordinary work and achievements over the last 25 years."
Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour presented the St. Francois County Rotary Club's Service Above Self Award to Mark Halter of Park Hills Harps Grocery Store.
"He's a very generous person," said Gilgour. "He has worked for Harps, formerly Country Mart, for 28 years and is an active member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Farmington. He has served on both the St. Joseph's School Board and the St. Joseph's Parish Council. Mark is also an active member of the Knights of Columbus and has always been the first to step up to support the Rotary Club as well, through our initiatives such as Special Olympics, our student send-off for the scholarship recipients, and countless other events."
Halter was unable to attend the banquet.
The chamber's "Lifetime Achievement" Award went to Kary Buckley. The award was presented to Buckley by Theresa Bauman, who recounted the unwavering generosity, work ethic, and selfless service shown by Buckley over the past decades.
"I would like to thank you for being a great friend to the chamber and the community," said Bauman. "And for being my longtime friend, a friendship I will always cherish."
Anne Strangmeier presented a second Lifetime Achievement Award to Glenda and Will Straughn, former owners of Special Memories and Elizabeth Hall (Now under new ownership as White Magnolia Banquet Hall and Keenly Bridal & Prom).
The last award to be presented was given posthumously to the late Paula Lee, who passed away in December after decades of serving Elvins and then Park Hills as the city collector. Park Hills City Clerk Terri Richardson, who worked alongside Lee for 26 years, presented the chamber's "Legacy Award" to Lee's daughter, who accepted the award on her mother's behalf.
Richardson recalled Lee's selfless service and volunteerism, which was made all the more meaningful because she never talked about the work and sought no praises or recognition.
"Paula spent her time away from work with her family, her friends, and her church," Richardson explained. "She looked forward to the weeks that she cooked and prepared meals at the Bates Creek Church Camp with her nephew's wife Amy and the week that she spent assisting and feeding the volunteers with the World Changers Organization.
"Now, to most of you, this, this would be hard work, and it would not feel much like a vacation, but that's what she took her vacation to do," she noted. "It's just kind of what made her tick. And when she returned, she was thoroughly tired and exhausted, and she never bragged about what she did."
Dinner was catered by Glenda Straughn, Stangmeier, Coleen Williams, and Sharon Meier. Entertainment was provided by the dueling piano duo, Felix and Fingers. The pair took song requests and added their own flair to the numbers as attendees mingled about the floor and sang along.
Warren took the stage a final time to close out the awards ceremony with the recognition of the chamber's Elite Partners. Members of the Elite Partners Program provide substantial donations, making events like the awards banquet possible.
Elite Partner Program Members include US Bank, Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank, C Z Boyer & Son Funeral Homes, Prairie Farms Dairy, Leadbelt Properties, New Era Bank, Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health and Parkland Hospital.
