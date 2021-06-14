Hassells given Citizen of the Year Award

Anne Strangmeier presented a second Lifetime Achievement Award to Glenda and Will Straughn, former owners of Special Memories and Elizabeth Hall (Now under new ownership as White Magnolia Banquet Hall and Keenly Bridal & Prom).

The last award to be presented was given posthumously to the late Paula Lee, who passed away in December after decades of serving Elvins and then Park Hills as the city collector. Park Hills City Clerk Terri Richardson, who worked alongside Lee for 26 years, presented the chamber's "Legacy Award" to Lee's daughter, who accepted the award on her mother's behalf.

Richardson recalled Lee's selfless service and volunteerism, which was made all the more meaningful because she never talked about the work and sought no praises or recognition.

"Paula spent her time away from work with her family, her friends, and her church," Richardson explained. "She looked forward to the weeks that she cooked and prepared meals at the Bates Creek Church Camp with her nephew's wife Amy and the week that she spent assisting and feeding the volunteers with the World Changers Organization.