The National Association of Realtors has announced that Anna Hatridge, a real estate agent with Goodson Realty in Farmington, has become a Sterling R investor in the Realtors Political Action Committee.

RPAC is a national bipartisan grassroots-based political advocacy organization that works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for Mineral Area residents and across the country.

Hatridge has supported RPAC for 20 years and has been a member of the National Association of Realtors since 2002. She is a Mineral Area College and Liberty University alumni. She resides in Terre Du Lac and serves as editor-in-chief for the TDL Lifestyle paper. She owns a business there called Treasure Emporium.

She serves as state director for Mineral Area Board of Realtors and has served as RPAC chair for the last five years.

Hatridge also has been selected as an RISMedia 2019 Real Estate Newsmaker — a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia, the leader in U.S. real estate news and information services, announced the 2019 Class of more than 230 Real Estate Newsmakers on Dec. 3 in both an online directory on RISMedia.com and in its December issue of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine. The incoming-class of RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated earlier this year by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Inspirations, Luminaries and Trendsetters.

