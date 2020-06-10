Hearing aid winners announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hearing Care Partners, with local hearing centers in Farmington, Ste. Genevieve and Herculaneum, gave away 30 refurbished hearing aids in a drawing held June 1 in recognition of May being Better Hearing and Speech Month.

Carrie Schuh, office manager at Hearing Care Partners in Farmington, said the giveaway was not only to build awareness, but to help lucky winners achieve the gift of hearing.

“We want to give back to our community & help people hear better, especially with everything that is going on right now,” she said. “It's very important to be able to hear the news and loved ones.”

The winners were Crystal Naeger of Ste. Genevieve; Elliott Hovis of Farmington; Peggy Krenzke of Potosi; Sue Ceasar of Farmington and James Bone of Bismarck

Hearing Care Partners was established in 2018 when Farmington’s Audiology & Hearing Center merged with Kirksville’s Woodward Audiology. The Farmington location has been in business since 2003.

In addition to centers in Farmington, Ste. Genevieve and Herculaneum, HCP can be found in Bethany, Cameron, Kirksville, Chillicothe, Macon, Trenton, Maryville, & Marshall.

The Farmington location is at 620 Walton Drive in Farmington. More information can be gotten by calling 573-756-0500 or checking out (www.HearingCarePartners.com).

