Hearing Care Partners named one of fastest growing companies

Hearing Care Partners was recently named by Inc. magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing companies in its 2020 Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.
“We’re so excited and humbled by the recognition,” says Michelle Woodward, Au.D., audiologist and co-owner of Hearing Care Partners. “This list goes beyond just hearing care providers — it’s across all business sectors. We’re sharing this distinction with the best of the best of America’s small businesses, whether it be marketing or automotive detailing or even financial services.”
The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of these businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers.
Dr. Woodward and co-owner Karen Melton, Au.D., both had well-established, local, independent hearing care practices in Missouri when they decided to join forces. They recognized in each other a shared commitment to a strong patient-provider relationship based on honesty, integrity, and values, and they launched a new name — Hearing Care Partners — to show their unity in that commitment. They suspect their joining together in this shared, distinct approach to hearing care, now available at 10 locations across Missouri, helps explain their growth.
“Our passion is changing lives one ear at a time,” said Dr. Melton. “We love knowing we’re helping the people in our communities engage fully with life through better hearing. To win this distinction through leading with our hearts is a testament to the power of our patient-centered care and education.”
Hearing Care Partners is a full-service audiology practice proudly helping the communities of Missouri through better hearing. With 10 locations across Missouri, their AudigyCertified™ hearing care practice has helped thousands of patients with their hearing and tinnitus problems and offers state-of-the-art diagnostic testing and expert fitting of hearing technology. Learn more at www.HearingCarePartners.com.
