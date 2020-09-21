Hearing Care Partners named one of fastest growing companies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hearing Care Partners was recently named by Inc. magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing companies in its 2020 Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

“We’re so excited and humbled by the recognition,” says Michelle Woodward, Au.D., audiologist and co-owner of Hearing Care Partners. “This list goes beyond just hearing care providers — it’s across all business sectors. We’re sharing this distinction with the best of the best of America’s small businesses, whether it be marketing or automotive detailing or even financial services.”

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of these businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers.