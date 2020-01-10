{{featured_button_text}}
Heart & Soul Hospice honored for achievements

Heart & Soul Hospice-Farmington earns FY2019 Emerald Award Achievement. Pictured are Regional Director Rodney Quinton; Hospice Administrator Traery Noubarian; CEO Bruce Shogren and COO Bill Taylor.

 submitted photo

Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington received a certificate of recognition from its parent company PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America) for reaching goals in fiscal year 2019, covering the months of July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, at a banquet Nov. 13 in Wichita, Kansas.

The recognition came through PMMA’s Emerald Awards Program, designed to encourage its 16 senior living communities and two hospices to achieve high levels of resident and employee satisfaction, meet financial goals, build philanthropic support for the organization’s mission and meet marketing goals. There are ten areas measured for the hospice Emerald Awards.

To receive an emerald, a hospice has to meet its goals in all 10 areas. Certificates of recognition were given out to hospices that reached their goals in one or more category.

Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington received recognition for meeting goals for employee satisfaction, financial performance, professional employee growth, bereavement management, participation in community events and safety.

“This recognition is a visible sign of Heart & Soul Hospice’s commitment to providing compassionate end-of-life care guided by Christian values,” said Bruce Shogren, chief executive officer for PMMA.

Heart & Soul Hospice is owned by PMMA. PMMA has been providing quality senior services in Kansas and Missouri for more than 70 years. Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington provides compassionate end-of-life care guided by Christian values to patients in Iron, Madison, St. Francois, St. Genevieve and Washington counties in Missouri. PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with 16 locations and two hospices in Kansas and Missouri, and a new campus under development in Colorado Springs.

For more information about Heart & Soul Hospice, contact Susan Swink at sswink@pmma.org or 573-756-7066.

