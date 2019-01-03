Try 1 month for 99¢
Heart & Soul Hospice Wins Emerald Award

Heart & Soul Hospice is awarded an Emerald Award certificate from Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America for meeting its goals for professional employee growth, bereavement management, participation in community events, and safety.

 Submitted

Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington received a certificate of recognition from Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America for reaching goals in fiscal year 2018, covering the months of July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018.

The recognition came through PMMA’s Emerald Awards Program, designed to encourage its 17 locations and 2 hospices to achieve high levels of resident and employee satisfaction, meet financial goals, build philanthropic support for the organization’s mission and meet marketing goals. There are 10 areas measured for the hospice Emerald Awards.

To receive an Emerald Award, a hospice has to meet its goals in all 10 areas. Certificates of recognition were given out to hospices that reached their goals in one or more category.

Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington received recognition for meeting goals for professional employee growth, bereavement management, participation in community events, and safety.

“This recognition is a visible sign of Heart & Soul Hospice’s commitment to their compassionate end-of-life care guided by Christian values,” said Bruce Shogren, chief executive officer for PMMA.

Heart & Soul Hospice is owned by Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America. PMMA has been providing quality senior services in Kansas and Missouri for nearly 70 years.

For more information about Heart & Soul Hospice, contact Susan Swink at sswink@pmma.or or 573-756-7066.

Heart & Soul Hospice of Farmington provides end-of-life care guided by Christian values to patients in Iron, Madison, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington counties in Missouri. Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with 17 locations and 2 hospices in Kansas and Missouri. Learn more at PresbyterianManors.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rachel Gann is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at rgann@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments