Heavy recruitment helping DOC

Job openings continue to be plentiful for workers looking for better pay, better benefits or maybe just a better career opportunity.

Some companies have had more luck than others when it comes to hiring, but many "now hiring" signs remain.

One of the largest employers in the state, the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) has been hard at work promoting openings at the various facilities in the state.

For the past several months, it has not been uncommon to see recruiters for DOC in the area at gas stations, restaurants, and stores promoting jobs at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center (ERDCC), Farmington Correctional Center (FCC), and Potosi Correctional Center (PCC).

Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri DOC, said the DOC has seen an increase in the hiring and retaining of staff.

Some of the changes the DOC has made, according to Pojmann, is having a streamline application processes. One of the ways the application process was streamlined is the ability to text DOC to 44844 and speak to a recruiter directly. There is also a referral incentive program those already with the DOC can use to try to bring more people in. By referring someone to a full-time position, employees can receive an extra $1,000, while those referring someone who accepts a part-time position will receive $500.

However, she said the biggest change is an increase in pay. She said the state has invested more than $113 million in correction staff pay increases over the last five years, and is still investing more money into the DOC.

“The Correctional Officer I starting salary has increased by about 30% over the last five years,” said Pojmann. “It’s now $38,000.”

On top of the pay, Pojmann said the state still offers the same benefits it has been, including 10 hours of annual leave per month, 10 hours of sick leave per month, ability to be in the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System, and the Missouri Savings for Tuition Program investment account for education savings to pay for tuition to different types of school.

In the state of Missouri, as of the month of July, the unemployment rate was at a 2.5% or 84,911 people, considerably down compared to the pandemic high of 11.2% or 327,380.

Federally, the unemployment rate is at 3.5% or about 5,670,000 as of July, compared to pandemic high of 14.7% or 23,038,000 people.