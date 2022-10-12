Helping Hands reopens Monday

After being closed for a year due to a fire, Bonne Terre Ministerial Alliance’s Helping Hands thrift store will be open for business next week, beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

When the announcement was made Monday on Facebook, the commenters were jubilant.

“Awesome, I can’t wait!”

“Wonderful news!!”

“…girl, imma be standin’ outside waitin’…”

The thrift store at 526 Benham St., housed in the old Bonne Bowl bowling alley which was gifted to the alliance by local businessman Sharo Shirshekan, was damaged by fire in October 2021 when a homeless woman reportedly set a dumpster on fire to keep warm, and the blaze grew out of control, damaging the west side of the building.

Since then, a major community source for discounted clothing, baby supplies and housewares has been unavailable. People discovered how much they relied on the store for their needs. Donors discovered how much they relied on the thrift store to take their extra stuff after spring cleaning, house-closing, moving, or yard sales.

Andrea Ellis is the community services coordinator for Bonne Terre Ministerial Alliance (BTMA). She said she recently had to make a post regarding the reconstruction status because volunteers and BTMA board members were fielding hot comments from customers frustrated by the slow reopening.

“We had to wait for construction to end, we couldn’t control that,” she said. “I hated that everyone was waiting, but we were waiting, too. Hopefully, they’ll come on Monday and find out it’s worth the wait. Our volunteers are amazing, they’ve been working so hard.”

Pastor David Wiant of Centenary United Methodist Church is the vice president of BTMA’s board of directors, and said even some of the board members were fielding frustrated calls from the store’s usual customers.

“We know the community has been waiting patiently, for the most part, and we’re very grateful and excited it’s finally opening,” he said, adding that there’s also talk of having a grand opening celebration at a later date.

Frank Glass, who provides maintenance for the thrift store, said he’s been working for some weeks now on shelving, cleaning, and helping the volunteers who are mostly older women who have been with the thrift store for ages.

“I can’t say enough about how hard they work. They’re amazing. I can’t keep up with them, sometimes,” he said.

Ellis said the store takes just about any kind of donation, except for mattresses, TVs, large appliances, and they have to be discerning when they accept upholstered furniture, since sometimes well-meaning people unintentionally bring furniture with critters in the stuffing and fabric.

“Wooden chairs, stools, tables and shelves are fine though,” she said.

Ellis said they can hardly keep some things on the shelf. Clothing is hot, as well as baby supplies and toys fly off the shelves around Christmas time.

Ellis said volunteers are welcome to join the thrift store mission to help fold clothes, keep things tidy, help shoppers and take in donations. They can reach Ellis at 573-534-7077 or btmacommunitycoordinator@gmail.com.

The hours are Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. The store is closed Thursday and Sunday.

Bonne Terre Ministerial Alliance also offers financial assistance for utilities, food vouchers and prescriptions through their office, which is run by Ellis. She says she is not able to help with rent, transportation or hotel rooms, but often, if someone calls in looking for help, she can point them in the right direction. It’s best if they call or email her for an appointment.

The Helping Hands Thrift Store supports that assistance program.