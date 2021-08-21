Henderson promoted to vice president of procurement

Cap America Inc. announced recently Patty Henderson has been promoted to vice president of procurement. Henderson has been with the company for 34 years, beginning in 1987 as purchasing clerk. She was promoted to purchasing manager in 2003 and senior purchasing manager in 2006.

Henderson will report to Vice President of Production Tom Gillespie.

“Patty and I have worked together for many years and this promotion is well deserved. As our company continues to grow, efficient procurement is becoming more important than ever before," Gillespie said. "Patty’s knowledge and experience in this position are indispensable, and she’s going to be a great addition to the executive team.”

Mark Gammon, president and COO states, “Patty has been an essential part of Cap America’s success for many years, but she played an extremely important role over the past year and a half of helping us navigate through the challenges of COVID. I am both proud of and grateful for her hard work and dedication to this company.”

