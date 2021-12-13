Henson moves to newly created digitizing supervisor position

Cap America Inc. recently announced that Damon Henson, formerly Cap America’s embroidery supervisor, has moved to digitizing supervisor. This new position within the department was created to accommodate for recent company growth.

Henson has several years of experience in both embroidery and digitizing, starting as an embroidery operator in 2009 and moving to digitizing in 2014. He was promoted to night embroidery supervisor in 2016 where he has worked until this most recent transition.

In his new role, Henson will work to ensure designs are able to be sewn out in the highest quality and prioritize daily work to guarantee designs are completed in a timely manner.

Henson will report to Digitizing Manager Belinda Stevens who states, “Damon’s experience in both embroidery production and digitizing will be invaluable. He will be a true asset as we continue to evolve and expand our department.”

