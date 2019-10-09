{{featured_button_text}}
With the resignation of Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce co-director Laura Raymer, several staff changes at the chamber were announced in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon by Board of Directors President Harry Peterson.

“The Farmington Regional Chamber is proud to announce Candy Hente will be leading the chamber as the new executive director [as of] Oct. 7,” he said.

According to Peterson, Hente has worked on the chamber staff in various roles for the past two years — most recently as co-director as the director of member engagement and business development — sharing the director position with Raymer since February 2018. With Raymer’s resignation, the board decided to return to a sole director to lead the chamber.

“Candy is a strong, dedicated, leader, highly motivated and strives to better not only herself but also her community,” Peterson said. “We are confident she will increase the strength and influence of the chamber to benefit our region.”

In addition to Hente’s promotion to executive director, Peterson also announced that Cassie Thomas will be joining the chamber staff beginning Oct. 16 as director of operations. Thomas worked eight years in the local office of Congressional representatives Jo Ann Emerson and Jason Smith. She has also served as office manager at the Mineral Area Veterinary Clinic, as well as her most recent at the LIFE Center for Independent Living in Farmington where she was described by Peterson as being “an integral part of the office staff.”

Commenting on her new position at the chamber, Thomas said, “I am excited to be in a role where I can serve our community,” she said. “Although I’ve loved working in many capacities, I’ve missed working directly with the wonderful people in our region.”

Peterson said that Thomas’s primary responsibility will be focused on planning chamber-hosted events such as the annual upcoming Harvest Night, Christmas Parade, Family Lifestyle Expo and Country Days.

“Cassie is personable, smart, organized and we are thrilled to have her joining the chamber team.” Hente said.

For more information about the Farmington Regional Chamber, call 573-756-3615.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

