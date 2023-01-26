Rebecca Hickman, ASC, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for January. Hickman was recognized for superb skills of ensuring staff coverage on “NOP” wards during staff transition.
Hickman named Employee of the Month
