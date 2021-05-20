Hinkle named BJC Values Employee for March

Parkland Health Center recently announced that radiologic technologist Bryan Hinkle was selected as the BJC Values Employee for the month of March. He has worked at Parkland Health Center for 20 years.

Hinkle's nomination reads in part, “Bryan is a wonderful asset to our Radiology staff. He is a great help to department leadership by helping to take care of departmental tasks/issues and being a ‘go to’ person for fellow co-workers. He goes above and beyond to ensure everything runs smoothly. Bryan is very professional and gives his best in every situation, which ensures he takes excellent care of his patients.”

Upon learning he had been selected as March’s BJC Values Employee, Hinkle said, “I was surprised to hear that I was selected, but happy to hear the news.”

As he approaches his 21st year with Parkland Health Center, he said he has been with the organization for most of his professional career.

“I work with a great group of X-ray techs,” Hinkle said. “There are so many of us who have been around for years, and we’re more like friends or family than just co-workers.”

Entering the field of radiology came naturally for Hinkle.

“I actually had a relative who worked in the same field,” he said. “He and I had many of the same interests, so I thought it would be something I might be able to do. It turned out to be a good decision, because I met my future wife Jeanie at Parkland.”

