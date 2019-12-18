The brick building with the three arches located on West Main Street in Park Hills has been many things over the years including a drugstore, shoe store, and a hotel but soon it will be home to loft apartments and the new offices of local real estate development company Hulsey Properties.
In recent years, the building has been a residential apartment upstairs and Not Just Comix has occupied the middle portion of the building's lower level since 1992. The comic shop is not relocating but will also be remodeled, remaining open through the process.
While many other businesses have moved in and out of the other two commercial spaces over the last several years, the building was wall-to-wall retail decades ago.
In its early days, the building housed the E.L Higgins Drug Store on the street level and the New Hammond Hotel was operated in the large upstairs area. The hotel later became the Vineyard hotel and many locals may remember the location as either the Vineyard or the old Foulon’s Drug Store which was opened after the building was acquired by T.J. Foulon sometime in the 1960s.
When mining operations were still in full swing, surrounding business districts like Main Street were all about using every square foot of available real estate for commerce and even the basement of this building was a separate shoe store.
The multi-level brick building is one of the oldest still standing on Main Street. Though the building’s exact construction date is not certain, early photographs of the structure show that it's older than the street itself, having been pictured with an early 20th-century automobile parked on the then-dirt roadway in front.
The three large arches that frame the balcony overlooking the downtown area appear as though they’ve been unchanged by the time passed since the earliest photographs of the area were taken.
The building was acquired by Hulsey Properties in mid-July and they quickly went to work putting new life into the place.
Chris Hulsey of Hulsey Properties said their plan for the property is to relocate their main office to one of the three lower sections of the building while converting the upstairs into a residential space offering nine loft apartments, common area, balcony access, and other amenities.
The 17-foot tall ceilings upstairs will allow five of the loft apartments to have an open upper-level accessible by spiral staircases.
The company hopes to have the loft apartments ready for leasing sometime this summer and their offices will be ready by February if everything goes as planned.
At this point in the project, Hulsey said it has not yet been decided what the other lower-level spaces, including the basement, will become. A door on the right front of the building opens to a staircase leading down to the basement where the shoe store was once operated.
Throughout the remodeling process, Hulsey said the goal is to preserve as much of the building’s history as possible, much like the company did with the City View building across the street.
“It just happened organically really,” said Hulsey. “We bought the [City View] building and thought, ‘Hey, that one looks good, and people seem to like this one; let’s try to repurpose this.’”
He said they just wanted to take some of these buildings that were not far from being torn down and give a new use to them instead of tearing them down and making another parking lot.
Peeling away layers of material from the interior walls and the front facade has been like peeling away decades as workers have uncovered and restored elements such as tin ceilings with original tin cornices and wall paneling, which were popular high-end fixtures used in buildings constructed around the turn of the 20th-century.
Workers even located the original hotel front desk and old business licenses.
Hulsey said they believe the building was remodeled sometime in the 1960s and in removing some of the rock-style paneling that was laid on the storefront during that remodel, workers uncovered the original hotel sign as well as imprints and traces of the original drug store signage.
Area residents may have noticed the area that lies next to the building has been gradually developing into what will eventually become a park area. To add to the aesthetic, a large mural will be painted on the side of the building overlooking the park.
“This is for everybody,” Hulsey said in reference to the park area. “It’s for community events and to bring the community together.”
He said the events held downtown throughout the year are what they were thinking about when planning the community space.
“We want to make the town we live in a place we want to be,” said Hulsey when asked what motivates them to take on these projects. “I’ve driven down this street my whole life and when I was a kid, this was the place to be.
“Just hearing people talk about what this area was like in years passed. You know, all day long people were walking and shopping and all night long people were driving, cruising, and going to the movie theater…
“I’ve got kids who are hopefully going to be hanging out down here in projects that we did or helped do, or inspired somebody to do.”
