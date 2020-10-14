Hospice shows senior living workers appreciation

A Farmington-based hospice recently held appreciation dinners for workers at two St. Francois County senior living providers.

The first was held Sept. 29 at Country Meadows in Park Hills, and the second one took place Oct. 1 at Southbrook Skilled Nursing, across the street from Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

"We wanted to do something nice for the workers who have been going in and trying to combat this difficult time that we're going through," said Suzanne Melvin, Preferred Hospice volunteer coordinator. It was for the employees and some of the more mobile patients who were able to participate. We served barbecue and Alan Berry played music. Alan and his daughter Alayna also sang and we raffled off a fall basket."

Asked why Preferred Hospice decided to hold the dinners, Melvin said, "We try to do a lot of community outreach and 'appreciation things' for the facilities. You've got to think outside the box at this point in time. We just decided it would be good to do something in appreciation for the employees who have really had a rough time."

According to Melvin, the pandemic has not been an easy time for those working in residential care or with hospices.

"Our girls are all still going into the facilities, and we have to be very careful," she said. "We don't want them to go too many places. Some girls are just assigned to one facility and they can't go anywhere else. It's been different. Sometimes it's nice just to have a pat on the back — to just hear someone say, 'Hey, we recognize that you are busting it and doing a good job. We really do appreciate your efforts."

