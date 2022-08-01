Hospital foundation gives memorial scholarship

Kaitlin Spivey of Irondale was selected by the Parkland Health Center Foundation Board of Directors to receive the 2022 Landrum Hirsch Memorial Scholarship to attend Mineral Area College for the 2022-2023 academic year. Spivey is currently pursuing an associate degree in nursing.

The Landrum Hirsch Memorial Scholarship was created by the foundation to honor Stuart Landrum Sr. and Jack Hirsch, who were instrumental in founding Farmington Community Hospital, one of the predecessors of Parkland Health Center. The scholarship began in 2009 and is annually awarded to a deserving nursing student at Mineral Area College.

“Nursing school, no matter how challenging at times, is so rewarding and worth every stressful minute,” said Spivey. “I look forward to the next year at MAC and am so thankful to the Foundation for their support. I can’t wait to see what my future in nursing holds.”

The Parkland Health Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that was established in 2009. Its mission is to secure philanthropic support to enhance Parkland’s ability to provide excellent care with great compassion.