Hospital names "Star" employee for March

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Amanda Richardson, RN, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for March 2020. Richardson is a nurse on the medical/surgical floor and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 13 years.

Richardson’s nomination reads in part, “She is always making sure her patients have the best treatment plan to get better. She spends time with each patient to make sure all their needs are addressed. She is a team player and helps other nurses and PCTs [patient care techs]. She is a perfect example of our ICARE values.”

When asked what she likes about her job, Richardson replied, “There’s a lot I like about my job! My amazing co-workers; everyone works really hard.” She went on to describe how she enjoys the teamwork involved in nursing care. She also expressed how much she enjoys taking care of patients who are members of the same community she lives in. “We are lucky to be able to care for them; they are people we go to church with, our neighbors, our neighbor’s grandma,” she said with a smile.

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

