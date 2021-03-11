Hot times at Coffee Saloon

Evoking a bit of a Western flair and tasty hot drinks, Coffee Saloon has become a hit with Bonne Terre coffee loyalists who pull open Suite B’s door at 522 Benham St. to order their wake-up cup, their afternoon pick-me-up, or their evening hit of caffeine or snackery.
Sarah Paul operates the place she opened with her husband, attorney Sean Paul, on her birthday — Dec. 14.
“Sean thought of it,” she said about the idea of getting into the coffee game. “I went with it, as a good wife does. It was something Bonne Terre needed. Now it's my baby.”
Coffee Saloon is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, taking Sunday as a day for family, which is important to the Pauls. They homeschool their kids, and were foster parents for two and a half years.
They’ve made Bonne Terre their home for the past six years, Sarah having grown up in St. Charles and attended Francis Howell Central, Sean growing up in the Fox School District.
Married since 2002, they lived in St. Louis for 15 years. Sean became a lawyer in 2006 and currently runs a practice in Bonne Terre.
Paul said she loves living in the former mining town, and wants to be a part of the community.
“I'm a people person and love all the friendly people I meet,” she said. “I know what my customers want when I see their cars pull up. They are not just a number on a receipt. They are my friends.”
And what they might want, what seems to be the biggest sellers, are hot or cold lattes and frappes. Sarah pointed out a healthy selection of chai teas above a good selection of cookies, cake balls, pastries and other treats. She also sells quick-gift items like necklaces and cake-in-a-mug.
Those who are feeling charitable can also participate in her “Pay It Forward” program, making an extra purchase but leaving the receipt on a special board reserved for first responders and veterans who could use a good cup of joe, gratis.
“One of our customers told me I should start it, so I did,” Sarah said. “Buy a drink for a veteran, military, first responder, law enforcement, firefighter.
"We put it on the board and when one comes in they can take a drink for free. We have had a huge response from the community. Now we just need people to stop being so humble and use them.”
A quick glance at the parking lot recently showed a good turn-out for the Lunch Lady food truck, which Sarah said she heard was a record day for the mobile restaurant. She said she expects the food truck back in the building’s parking lot on March 31.
As for what it was like opening up during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarah said they opened “just like it was not there.”
“We keep the place nice and clean and safe,” she said. “We want people to come in like it's a thing of the past.
"Come in for dine-in or get it curbside. We will do what you need.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.