Hot times at Coffee Saloon

“I'm a people person and love all the friendly people I meet,” she said. “I know what my customers want when I see their cars pull up. They are not just a number on a receipt. They are my friends.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And what they might want, what seems to be the biggest sellers, are hot or cold lattes and frappes. Sarah pointed out a healthy selection of chai teas above a good selection of cookies, cake balls, pastries and other treats. She also sells quick-gift items like necklaces and cake-in-a-mug.

Those who are feeling charitable can also participate in her “Pay It Forward” program, making an extra purchase but leaving the receipt on a special board reserved for first responders and veterans who could use a good cup of joe, gratis.

“One of our customers told me I should start it, so I did,” Sarah said. “Buy a drink for a veteran, military, first responder, law enforcement, firefighter.

"We put it on the board and when one comes in they can take a drink for free. We have had a huge response from the community. Now we just need people to stop being so humble and use them.”