Local business leaders Kim Hutson and Nick Gibson were recently appointed to the First State Community Bank Board of Directors.
“We are extremely excited to have Kim and Nick join our team at FSCB,” said Matt Sebastian, president of First State Community Bank in Farmington. “Their energy and involvement in our community will serve us well. Kim and Nick are great additions to our already outstanding Board.”
Hutson was born and raised in Farmington. In October 2004, after earning her Graduate of Real Estate Institute (GRI) and Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designations, she began her career as a real estate agent. In December of 2015, she purchased the Coldwell Banker Hulsey franchise in Farmington. Aside from serving her customers and managing her business, she is an active member in the Farmington community. She is a current member of the Mineral Area Board of Realtors, while also an active volunteer for various charitable events.
Gibson is also a Farmington native. He graduated from Mineral Area College in 2005 with an Associate’s Degree in Business. He then continued his education at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing in 2007. Gibson serves as chief operations officer at Lee Mechanical Contractors. He is also an active member and leader of several community organizations, including the St. Paul Lutheran School Board and the Mineral Area College Foundation Board.
