Internet provider launches new tower in SFC

As part of the ongoing commitment to provide high-speed internet to rural communities, Wisper Internet recently announced the launch of a new wireless broadband tower in St. Francois County serving more than 1,988 households in Bonne Terre with Tarana technology.

Wisper is one of the first companies nationwide to use the new Tarana technology, offering up to 400 Mbps packages with greater line of site wireless penetration.

The expansion of these towers is part of Wisper’s pledge to provide wireless internet service to rural communities across six states as part of the Connect America Fund which includes more than $6.1 million focused on broadband in St. Francois County.

Wisper has partnered with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for their Lifeline Program, as well as the Emergency Broadband Benefits Program (EBB). The Lifeline program offers discounted service for low-income households. Anyone who thinks they might be eligible for the Lifeline Program and who would like to apply can visit www.lifelinesupport.org.

The EBB Program offers households affected by the pandemic monthly service discounts up to $50, as well as credit for the purchase of eligible devices. To apply for the benefit, visit getemergencybroadband.org. If you are approved, please contact Wisper and provide your EBB approval letter.

Wisper Internet operates on fixed wireless technology. To connect people via fixed wireless, Wisper mounts a transmitter onto an elevated structure, like a radio/water tower or grain elevator. Customers receive that signal into a small dish located on the outside of their home, which then transmits their signal to their router, where they can connect on all their favorite devices.

Tarana was created while trying to solve the issues associated with America’s fixed wireless system. While searching for a way to bring modern speed requirements to remote areas without going over budgets, the team at Tarana developed the Gigabit 1 system.

For more information on this service expansion, the new Tarana system, or to determine service eligibility, contact the Wisper Sales Team at 800-765-7772 or sales@wisperisp.com. Wisper ISP, LLC, based in Mascoutah, Illinois, is a wireless internet service provider with 193 employees and more than 18,800 subscribers across Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

