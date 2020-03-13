Iron County Medical Center finalizes bankruptcy agreement

Iron County Medical Center’s (ICMC) Chapter 9 Bankruptcy mediation hearings concluded during a final court hearing last week.
The final hearing was held March 2 at the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Federal Building in Cape Girardeau where an agreement detailing a five-year plan was agreed to and signed by United States Bankruptcy Judge Barry S. Schermer.
“This final hearing, following more than two years of meetings, mediations, and submission of detailed financial and other reports from Iron County Medical Center, reflected a collaborative effort between ICMC, the USDA, Mo HealthNet, Medicare and other key stakeholders to help us keep our doors open,” said ICMC CEO Joshua Gilmore. “This agreement provides us with a window of opportunity to bring stabilization to this facility – an opportunity we did not have two years ago.
"We have already made numerous changes in operations and procedures and will continue to make changes to further support our overall initiative of providing quality healthcare to all who enter our doors.”
Iron County Medical Center filed for Chapter 9 Bankruptcy protection on Feb. 21, 2018. Court hearings and mediation sessions had been ongoing since that time.
According to Gilmore, the agreed-upon proposal includes the USDA’s Special Revenue Bond being extended out to 40 years at a favorable interest rate the approval for ICMC to create a capital reserve allowing them to replace aging equipment and to support the relocation of their Rural Health Clinic to their main campus; and allowance for ICMC to have up to 36 days cash reserves on hand.
“I cannot emphasize enough how important the ‘we’re all in this together’ mindset and support of all ICMC team members were throughout this process,” continued Gilmore. “Not to mention how the community rallied around us with their support.
“I will be scheduling more Town Hall meetings soon to answer any questions or concerns that community members and constituents have regarding the agreement, our progress and our plans going forward,” he said. “Dates and times will be available on our website and will be posted throughout the community.”
Located at 301 N. Highway in Pilot Knob, ICMC has been providing healthcare and medical services to surrounding communities since 2006. The facility is comprised of a Critical Access Hospital with a 24/7 Emergency Room, a Rural Health Clinic located on the facility campus, and a host of inpatient and outpatient services.
The Rural Health Clinic hosts a physician as well as two family nurse practitioners and is open Monday through Friday. A podiatrist is available three Thursday mornings per month. Other weekly or monthly specialty care services available on campus include cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, nephrology, otolaryngology (ENT), pain management, and rheumatology. Ancillary services consist of laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, physical, occupational and speech therapy, a sleep study program, and a swing bed program.
For more information about ICMC, visit www.icmedcenter.org.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com