Iron County Medical Center finalizes bankruptcy agreement

Iron County Medical Center’s (ICMC) Chapter 9 Bankruptcy mediation hearings concluded during a final court hearing last week.

The final hearing was held March 2 at the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Federal Building in Cape Girardeau where an agreement detailing a five-year plan was agreed to and signed by United States Bankruptcy Judge Barry S. Schermer.

“This final hearing, following more than two years of meetings, mediations, and submission of detailed financial and other reports from Iron County Medical Center, reflected a collaborative effort between ICMC, the USDA, Mo HealthNet, Medicare and other key stakeholders to help us keep our doors open,” said ICMC CEO Joshua Gilmore. “This agreement provides us with a window of opportunity to bring stabilization to this facility – an opportunity we did not have two years ago.

"We have already made numerous changes in operations and procedures and will continue to make changes to further support our overall initiative of providing quality healthcare to all who enter our doors.”

Iron County Medical Center filed for Chapter 9 Bankruptcy protection on Feb. 21, 2018. Court hearings and mediation sessions had been ongoing since that time.

