It's all in the Details

And anyone who perfectly free-hands the multi-font menu for her coffee shop, open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, has an eye for detail. “Everyone has a talent,” White said. “That happens to be mine. I can free-hand letters.”

That highly-detailed execution also translates to high standards for manicures, pedicures, haircuts and colors, makeup, facials and all the other cosmetic services Details offers in its 16-page menu of services.

Originally opening as The Feminine Touch nail salon in November 2012, owners White and Murphy have expanded not just the business, but the building itself, most notably with a sizable addition to the century-old, former residence that, over the last five decades or so, has been home to an ice cream parlor, a coffee shop, an insurance agency, and now, for the last eight years, the salon.

“We originally opened as only a nail salon doing manicures and pedicures in November 2012, and it has just grown into the wonderful space we have now. It’s got the inviting, cozy feel that we were interested in,” she said. “And there truly isn't a better location in all of Bonne Terre. If you sit outside for a short while, I swear, everyone in St. Francois County drives by.”