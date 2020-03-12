When the hurly-burly of everyday life gets to you and you can’t squeeze in a proper vacation…When you’ve had five bad-hair-days in a row…When sandal weather’s coming and your toenails are still sporting a holly motif from last Christmas…
You’ll find an oasis of tanning, hair artistry, makeup, massage therapy, barber, and nail-care services—with a sweet, drive-thru coffee shop attached — housed in a former Victorian home and sitting in the middle of Bonne Terre at 47 North Allen St., right across from the Bonne Terre Mines.
Its hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. Appointments can be made by calling 573-358-9133.
Formerly known as The Feminine Touch Salon and Day Spa, it recently changed its name to Details to reflect its growing barber business, catering to the bewhiskered and mustachioed.
“The name change was just to try to better encompass the place we have become,” said Mitzi White, who owns the business with her mother, Patricia Murphy. "The barbershop clientele is definitely growing. And we're enjoying the opportunity to figure out what our male clients want to see/have available to them.
“The Feminine Touch was a perfect name when we were strictly doing nails and almost exclusively seeing women. Our vision and clientele has changed so much, and we want to ensure that we are living up to our motto, ‘It's All in the Details.’”
And anyone who perfectly free-hands the multi-font menu for her coffee shop, open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, has an eye for detail. “Everyone has a talent,” White said. “That happens to be mine. I can free-hand letters.”
That highly-detailed execution also translates to high standards for manicures, pedicures, haircuts and colors, makeup, facials and all the other cosmetic services Details offers in its 16-page menu of services.
Originally opening as The Feminine Touch nail salon in November 2012, owners White and Murphy have expanded not just the business, but the building itself, most notably with a sizable addition to the century-old, former residence that, over the last five decades or so, has been home to an ice cream parlor, a coffee shop, an insurance agency, and now, for the last eight years, the salon.
“We originally opened as only a nail salon doing manicures and pedicures in November 2012, and it has just grown into the wonderful space we have now. It’s got the inviting, cozy feel that we were interested in,” she said. “And there truly isn't a better location in all of Bonne Terre. If you sit outside for a short while, I swear, everyone in St. Francois County drives by.”
With the expansion of The Coffee Shoppe, those passersby can fulfill their caffeine dreams and pastry desires on their way. Breves, frappes, espressos and frappuccinos are some of the house specialties.
“We make amazing breves — basically a latte, made with half and half. It's rich and decadent,” White said. “And our frappes — without espresso — are amazing and our frappuccinos — with espresso — are almost like a milkshake!”
When they’re not beautifying and caffeinating their clientele, Details thinks of ways to give back to the community. Last November, it held a Spa Day for all the women from A Friend's Place, the local women's shelter. About 35 women were given haircuts, manicures and pedicures.
“We had snacks and door prizes. We did a collection all month long for items they need, and sent about 20 boxes full of personal hygiene items, and sheets, and towels,” White said. “I really feel like it was one of the most rewarding experiences for all of us. We plan to make it an annual thing.
“And, of course, we love spending time with people on their special days — weddings, proms, father-daughter dances... But the day-to-day interaction with our clients is simply the best.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.