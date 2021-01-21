It's a family business at Farmington Regional Stockyards

For the past year and a half, the new owners of the Farmington Regional Stockyards (FRS) — “The Sale Barn” — have been putting a new face to livestock sales in southeast Missouri.
Since April 2019, owners Clay Birk, his wife Storm and his father Terry, along with other family members, keep the cattle moving from local farms to buyers from all over.
“My mother-in-law Leslie French works the office, and my brother-in-law Brock French is my right-hand man at the barn,” Clay said. “Cousin Adam Birk calls pens and helps on sale days.”
Often during Wednesday’s sale, there are some children running around the seating area and office.
“The two little girls are Brock’s two daughters, Anna and Sophie, and my wife and I have a little boy, Colby,” said Clay. “The three of them make a nice little package around here.
“There’s a lot of employees that become family as they are here. You get pretty close-knit with everybody because of what we are doing, everybody has to be 100% on the same page, there’s a lot of moving parts to the back of the barn.”
As residents of the Jackson area, they are new to the people of the Farmington area. However, Clay noted they are not new to livestock and agriculture in general.
“My grandparents, Glen and Alice Birk were in the most traditional sense, farmers — corn, soybeans, wheat, hogs and cattle,” Clay said. “In the '80s they switched over from Polled Hereford to Black Angus cattle, my grandpa still has those cattle today.”
His father Terry worked for the USDA as a county executive director for the Farm Service Agencies in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger Counties for 35 years. When Clay graduated from college, he and his father farmed together, along with order buying cattle.
As the Birks were contemplating purchasing the barn, Clay reached out to many people in the cattle industry to find out what they expected and wanted in an auction barn.
“Prior to purchasing the barn, we asked producers and buyers what we could do to help both sides of the equation,” he said. “That included multiple trips out West to visit clients that we’re shipping cattle to.
"If we can add value to the buyers, that will pass through to the producers. What we found out quickly is that they noted some of the program cattle they had seen. They started describing those cattle vaccination-wise and weaning-wise and minimum requirements. On the vaccination programs, we started building our program based on direct feedback of the clients we already had.”
According to Clay, as an added value service to producers, the sale barn is offering vaccines.
“The vaccine is available for purchase through our office from Wilson Veterinary Service. We don’t mark it up. It’s not mandatory that you purchase the vaccine here, you can purchase it anywhere. The only difference, if you do purchase it somewhere else, we want you to keep a copy of the receipt to send with the cattle, to prove purchase of the vaccine. If it is purchased here, we already have a copy of the receipt.”
In order to qualify in the program, Clay noted that calves need two complete rounds of shots. One of his larger clients mentioned that Pasteurella and Somnus were causing a huge amount of problems.
“What they almost begged me to do was come up with some way to get those two diseases vaccinated on farm where the vaccines were most effective,” he said. “Even though they were vaccinated after they got out to the feedlots, the vaccines weren’t working correctly, because the cattle were stressed due to shipping.”
The program started in July 2019, and FRS has sold over 16,000 in the program.
“The biggest thing that I’m most proud of, is that we have been running 50-70% on average of weaned and preconditioned cattle, which is huge for us,” he said. “We’re starting to see more people wean, more people vaccinate; more program-type cattle enter the barn.”
Having done the work beforehand on the calves simply makes for more profit when the calves go through the sale ring.
“If you go to the extreme, where you go from a bawling bull calf versus a 45-day weaned, two rounds of shots steer, we are seeing that premium from $20-30 a hundred,” Clay said. “That’s another reason we have started pushing the program. As the cattle market declined, and people were more uncertain about things, buyers want to be certain about their purchases, they want the lowest risk they can find. They are not afraid to pay a bit more, if they know how they will perform.
“I want cattle. I’m trying to be more involved with the producers and trying to help them make more money, because in times like we’ve had since we bought the barn, the market has not been extremely favorable overall.”
The Wednesday sales are every week at 10:30 a.m. Clay notes that typically, FRS averages more than 1,000 head per week.
“Prior to COVID, our lowest sale was about 600 head, and our largest sale was over 2,400 head,” he said. “Our biggest run was 2,400. Our absolute smallest run, was the week when this virus came out, everybody got spooked and we had 450.
"Our buyers know they can bank on typically seeing 800 cattle every time they come here. If you look in the back of the barn, every pen on the floor has access to hay and clean water. Notice I said ‘clean’ water, which is something not easy to get done. I would challenge anybody that wants to sell their cattle anywhere, go to the barn, look at the barn and see how they’re going to be handled if you bring them in before the night of the sale.
"We can hold about 1,000 on feed and water. For a barn similar in size, we have more feed and water pens than any other barn around here. My point is if you bring in cattle Tuesday morning — which to some extent we recommend they do especially if it is hot or really cold — get them in here early, they’ll get acclimated to the feed and water and get content. It’s a safer place for them here than being rushed around Wednesday morning.”
FRS draws producers from a large geographical area to supply cattle. Clay listed several states that contribute to the sale totals.
“We draw cattle on a weekly basis. From the South probably 150 miles, we are getting those cattle for a reason,” he said. “If they had what they felt like were better options, they wouldn’t pay to have somebody truck them. We gather cattle from a big swath, we have customers from the southern half of Illinois; we do see some from the western half of Tennessee, extreme north of Arkansas.”
The special cow sales are October through May, the first Saturday of every month at 1 p.m. Horse sales are the fourth Saturday of the month, with tack sales beginning at 1 p.m. and horses selling at 8 p.m. Show-Me Select Heifer sales are held twice a year. As part of Clay’s attempt to add to customer service, FRS has added a small animal sale on the third Friday of every month at 6 p.m.
“Sheep, goats, hogs, caged animals; anything under the sun, chickens, rabbits,” he said. “Less than a month after we bought the barn, we had people telling us how much they would like to have a small animal sale.
"There’s — to my knowledge — never been one here. A lot of those customers have a handful of sheep and goats, and some have a handful of cattle and a lot of sheep and goats. A lot of those people expressed an interest in having a sale here.”
Clay has tapped an existing employee, Terry Parsons, to be sale manager for the small animal sale.
“[He] is much more in the business than we are for the sheep and goats,” Clay said.
As part of the comprehensive plan of improving sales, Clay has teamed up with an internet service for help on sale day.
“DV Auction Services set up their cameras and computers where we can do an online auction,” he said. “Buyers are able to log on to their website, click on our sale, and actually bid real time. Hopefully, that has branched out to some of our out-of-state guys that don’t have a buyer to come here, it opens up the door for that.”
The week in the life of running a cattle auction barn is very intense. Clay says that most weeks he puts more than a thousand miles on his truck just visiting clients.
“I don’t get to spend a lot of time at the barn, to be honest,” he said. “Brock, he is my extension to the public, he keeps me informed. Leslie is here Tuesday through Thursday, she handles the office part relaying messages. The barn phone stays hooked to me, so if you call the barn, you get me about half of the time, my father half of the time, you’re going to get one of us either way.
“My wife likes to say that we live Wednesday to Wednesday. Sale day is Wednesday, I’m the one in the ring. We’ve got Dad penning the cattle after they’ve gone out of the ring. Brock is running the DV (internet) auction system. My wife Storm, is always clerking. Mother-in-law Leslie holding down the office. You never know Wednesday night if you’re getting out of here at 10 p.m. or 6 a.m. the next morning. Thursdays is basically picking up the pieces, I come here and make sure that everything is loaded out correctly, and I start immediately finding cattle for the next week.”
On Fridays, Clay is either helping Storm work with their own cattle, or he will be out visiting customers. Saturdays are definitely spent on producers' farms in the area.
“A lot of Saturdays, most Saturdays, because people are home,” he said. “They are working their cattle, we have quite a few phone calls on Saturdays. I try really, really hard to be home on Sundays.”
Since Clay is a new guy to the area, he has been serious about cultivating the relationships with local farmers.
“You learn which people you can trust and who wants what is best for you,” he said. “Those people we have latched onto real tightly and try to really take care of at the barn.
"We try to take care of all of our customers, of course, but the ones that are very honest with us and let us get involved with what they’re doing, it helps us. Because at the end of the day, if they are asking us to market their cattle, they want the top price. How do they achieve that? I can never relate how to achieve that if we don’t have an open dialog and have a decent relationship with those people. Nobody wants to be told what to do, and I’m not going to tell anybody what to do, but if they ask me what they need to do to get top dollar out of their cattle, I can answer that question.
“That’s a big thing we try to do. I would rather get on the ground with our customers once or twice to be able to establish a good relationship with them. The ones that I feel like I can do the best job for are the people that I’ve got some relationship with, so that I know and trust the cattle when they hit the ring, so if they’ve told me something they have done to the cattle, I want to be able to believe them. I want to convey how much I want to come visit those folks and help them with marketing their cattle.”
Constant communication with clients on both sides — buyers and sellers — is important to Clay’s marketing efforts. Knowing what and when to expect cattle on sale day helps promote the market.
“I want to know about the cattle so we have the best chance to market them,” he said. “I have a personal conversation with the buyers every Tuesday, tell them what is in the barn, what we’ve got that will fit what they’re looking for, and that’s how we keep the market as strong as it is. If we just came in here every week and didn’t talk to anybody and just sold what showed up, this thing would be run in the ground. I don’t think it would take a month.”
Clay summed up his business philosophy by comparing FRS with his competition around the state and how he needs to continue developing and keeping local farmers bringing their livestock to Farmington.
“My mentality when I wake up every day is to do my job better than any of the competition,” he said. “With some of our competition being two of the largest in the state, and another is one the largest barns in the country, it’s something in the back of our mind that if we are going to survive here, we’ve got to do our job better than they do.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com