It's a family business at Farmington Regional Stockyards

On Fridays, Clay is either helping Storm work with their own cattle, or he will be out visiting customers. Saturdays are definitely spent on producers' farms in the area.

“A lot of Saturdays, most Saturdays, because people are home,” he said. “They are working their cattle, we have quite a few phone calls on Saturdays. I try really, really hard to be home on Sundays.”

Since Clay is a new guy to the area, he has been serious about cultivating the relationships with local farmers.

“You learn which people you can trust and who wants what is best for you,” he said. “Those people we have latched onto real tightly and try to really take care of at the barn.

"We try to take care of all of our customers, of course, but the ones that are very honest with us and let us get involved with what they’re doing, it helps us. Because at the end of the day, if they are asking us to market their cattle, they want the top price. How do they achieve that? I can never relate how to achieve that if we don’t have an open dialog and have a decent relationship with those people. Nobody wants to be told what to do, and I’m not going to tell anybody what to do, but if they ask me what they need to do to get top dollar out of their cattle, I can answer that question.