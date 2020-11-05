It's all fun and games ... at The Game Room

Rees said as information changes, they will take any recommendations provided by state and local authorities to assure safety is taken seriously.

The Game Room will also have food and drinks available for purchase making it easier for those who choose to stay for longer periods of time.

Rees said if a parent wants to drop off their kids they can leave them there knowing they will not need to leave for anything and will be safe in The Game Room the whole time.

"Playing games for me is an escape," Rees said. "For just a little while, you can forget the worries of life and get lost in a game."

Rees said places like The Game Room are a great place to make friends.

"All gamers share the love of gaming so there is no judgment between anyone, just the love of the game," Rees said. "Gaming has brought me some of the best times of my life. Staying up late playing with friends, playing with people that I normally wouldn't hang out with at school, but through gaming I hung out with them and started to become friends."

Rees said he is really happy to be able to have a fun, safe place for anyone of any age to come play and that he is able to have such affordable rates that a mom can drop her kid off all day if she wants.