In an effort to provide job-related resources and highlight the importance of manufacturing careers as an economic development and educational opportunity in the region, Jefferson College will host the fourth annual Manufacturing Day on Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Field House on the Hillsboro campus.

Currently, there is a high demand for manufacturing technicians and skilled tradespeople in Jefferson County and the surrounding region. In many instances, jobs are so plentiful there are not enough workers to fill needed positions.

The event is part of an ongoing emphasis to change people’s perceptions about today’s manufacturing environment and draw attention to the outstanding opportunities that a career in manufacturing can provide.

There is no cost to participate in Manufacturing Day. Online registration is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JCMFGDay19.

The day will feature employer information, demonstrations such as robotics and 3D printing, employer panels, and tours of manufacturing companies in Jefferson County, in order to promote employment opportunities and products made in Jefferson County. Faculty and staff members from Jefferson College’s many Career and Technical Education programs will also showcase curriculum that prepares students for high-wage careers in advanced manufacturing.

The schedule is 8:45 a.m. – registration and depart for company tour; 9:30-11:30 a.m. – company tours and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – showcase/lunch/employer panel

Among the variety of participating employers are Ardagh, DRS Marlo, Good Earth Tools, Haake Manufacturing, Heizer Aerospace/Defense, H-J Enterprises, JSI, Koller Enterprises, LMC Industries, Masterchem Industries, Metal Container Corporation, Production Castings, True Manufacturing, and Western Wire.

