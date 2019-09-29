In an effort to provide job-related resources and highlight the importance of manufacturing careers as an economic development and educational opportunity in the region, Jefferson College will host the fourth annual Manufacturing Day on Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Field House on the Hillsboro campus.
Currently, there is a high demand for manufacturing technicians and skilled tradespeople in Jefferson County and the surrounding region. In many instances, jobs are so plentiful there are not enough workers to fill needed positions.
The event is part of an ongoing emphasis to change people’s perceptions about today’s manufacturing environment and draw attention to the outstanding opportunities that a career in manufacturing can provide.
There is no cost to participate in Manufacturing Day. Online registration is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JCMFGDay19.
You have free articles remaining.
The day will feature employer information, demonstrations such as robotics and 3D printing, employer panels, and tours of manufacturing companies in Jefferson County, in order to promote employment opportunities and products made in Jefferson County. Faculty and staff members from Jefferson College’s many Career and Technical Education programs will also showcase curriculum that prepares students for high-wage careers in advanced manufacturing.
The schedule is 8:45 a.m. – registration and depart for company tour; 9:30-11:30 a.m. – company tours and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – showcase/lunch/employer panel
Among the variety of participating employers are Ardagh, DRS Marlo, Good Earth Tools, Haake Manufacturing, Heizer Aerospace/Defense, H-J Enterprises, JSI, Koller Enterprises, LMC Industries, Masterchem Industries, Metal Container Corporation, Production Castings, True Manufacturing, and Western Wire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.